cUrl-like utility for fetching a resource (in this case we will run JS and return after network is idle) - great for JS heavy apps.
npm i domcurl
domcurl [url]
or
domcurl --url https://example.com
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head>
<title>Example Domain</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style type="text/css">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f2;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
font-family: "Open Sans", "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
}
div {
width: 600px;
margin: 5em auto;
padding: 50px;
background-color: #fff;
border-radius: 1em;
}
a:link, a:visited {
color: #38488f;
text-decoration: none;
}
@media (max-width: 700px) {
body {
background-color: #fff;
}
div {
width: auto;
margin: 0 auto;
border-radius: 0;
padding: 1em;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<h1>Example Domain</h1>
<p>This domain is established to be used for illustrative examples in documents. You may use this
domain in examples without prior coordination or asking for permission.</p>
<p><a href="http://www.iana.org/domains/example">More information...</a></p>
</div>
</body></html>
Renders more details about the request and the response.
domcurl -v [url]
> GET /
> Host: example.com
> upgrade-insecure-requests: 1
> user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_13_3) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) HeadlessChrome/66.0.3347.0 Safari/537.36
< date: Wed, 28 Feb 2018 03:04:47 GMT
< content-encoding: gzip
< last-modified: Fri, 09 Aug 2013 23:54:35 GMT
< server: ECS (oxr/837E)
< etag: "1541025663+gzip"
< vary: Accept-Encoding
< x-cache: HIT
< content-type: text/html
< status: 200
< cache-control: max-age=604800
< content-length: 606
< expires: Wed, 07 Mar 2018 03:04:47 GMT
domcurl --url https://example.com -o test.txt
or
domcurl --url https://example.com --output test.txt
domcurl --url https://example.com -H 'x-test:test1' -H 'x-test2:http://test.com'
Sets a cookie on the request. It must be a valid Cookie string.
domcurl [url] -b "test=hello; Domain=airhorner.com; HttpOnly;"
Unlike cUrl you can multiple cookies by appending more
-b arguments
domcurl [url] -b "test=hello; Domain=airhorner.com; HttpOnly;" -b "hello=world; Domain=airhorner.com; HttpOnly;"
By default the command will timeout after 30 seconds. You can specify how long the command will wait before it errors.
domcurl --url https://example.com -m 60
or
domcurl --url https://example.com --max-time 60
Output a Chrome DevTools trace file (including screenshots.)
domcurl --url https://example.com --trace test.json
` const {domcurl} = require('domcurl');
domcurl(
https://paul.kinlan.me/, {});
`