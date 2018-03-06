domcurl

cUrl-like utility for fetching a resource (in this case we will run JS and return after network is idle) - great for JS heavy apps.

Installation

npm i domcurl

Usage

Basic usage

domcurl [url]

or

domcurl --url https://example.com

< html > < head > < title > Example Domain </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "Content-type" content = "text/html; charset=utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < style type = "text/css" > body { background-color : #f0f0f2 ; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; font-family : "Open Sans" , "Helvetica Neue" , Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; } div { width : 600px ; margin : 5em auto; padding : 50px ; background-color : #fff ; border-radius : 1em ; } a :link , a :visited { color : #38488f ; text-decoration : none; } @ media (max-width: 700px ) { body { background-color : #fff ; } div { width : auto; margin : 0 auto; border-radius : 0 ; padding : 1em ; } } </ style > </ head > < body > < div > < h1 > Example Domain </ h1 > < p > This domain is established to be used for illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in examples without prior coordination or asking for permission. </ p > < p > < a href = "http://www.iana.org/domains/example" > More information... </ a > </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Verbose output

Renders more details about the request and the response.

domcurl -v [url]

> GET / > Host: example.com > upgrade-insecure-requests: 1 > user-agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_13_3) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) HeadlessChrome/66.0.3347.0 Safari/537.36 < date: Wed , 28 Feb 2018 03:04:47 GMT < content-encoding: gzip < last-modified: Fri , 09 Aug 2013 23:54:35 GMT < server: ECS ( oxr / 837E ) < etag: " 1541025663 + gzip " < vary: Accept-Encoding < x-cache: HIT < content-type: text / html < status: 200 < cache-control: max-age = 604800 < content-length: 606 < expires: Wed , 07 Mar 2018 03:04:47 GMT <! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title > Example Domain </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "Content-type" content = "text/html; charset=utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < style type = "text/css" > body { background-color : #f0f0f2 ; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; font-family : "Open Sans" , "Helvetica Neue" , Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; } div { width : 600px ; margin : 5em auto; padding : 50px ; background-color : #fff ; border-radius : 1em ; } a :link , a :visited { color : #38488f ; text-decoration : none; } @ media (max-width: 700px ) { body { background-color : #fff ; } div { width : auto; margin : 0 auto; border-radius : 0 ; padding : 1em ; } } </ style > </ head > < body > < div > < h1 > Example Domain </ h1 > < p > This domain is established to be used for illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in examples without prior coordination or asking for permission. </ p > < p > < a href = "http://www.iana.org/domains/example" > More information... </ a > </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Send output to a file

domcurl --url https://example.com -o test.txt

or

domcurl --url https://example.com --output test.txt

Set a custom header

domcurl --url https://example.com -H 'x-test:test1' -H 'x-test2:http://test.com'

Set a cookie

Sets a cookie on the request. It must be a valid Cookie string.

domcurl [url] -b "test=hello; Domain=airhorner.com; HttpOnly;"

Unlike cUrl you can multiple cookies by appending more -b arguments

domcurl [url] -b "test=hello; Domain=airhorner.com; HttpOnly;" -b "hello=world; Domain=airhorner.com; HttpOnly;"

Specify a request timeout

By default the command will timeout after 30 seconds. You can specify how long the command will wait before it errors.

domcurl --url https://example.com -m 60

or

domcurl --url https://example.com --max-time 60

Specify a trace file

Output a Chrome DevTools trace file (including screenshots.)

domcurl --url https://example.com --trace test.json

Using as a module

npm i domcurl

` const {domcurl} = require('domcurl');