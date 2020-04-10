the web framework to provide dom component
See doc/ for the document. Both English and Chinese document are provided.
npm install --save domcom
useDomcom in page by script tag，add React andReactDom at first
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.development.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.development.js"></script>
or
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
and then add script tag for Domcom itself:
<script src="path/to/domcom.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/domcom.min.js"></script>
or use the cdn provided by unpg or jsdelivr:
https://unpkg.com/domcom/dist/domcom.js
https://unpkg.com/domcom/dist/domcom.min.js
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/domcom/dist/domcom.js
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/domcom/dist/domcom.min.js
simple API:
component = dc({data, view});
component.mount(parentNode);
component.update()
use plain array tree as view language, long live js, byebye JSX
MVC pattern( data/view/Component), byebye flux/redux
data is the model, Component is just the controller
render to dom by react( maybe add other proxy, e.g. Vue, in the future)
There is some samples, and a todoMVC implementation.
The code below give a taste of domcom:
const data = { a: 1, b: 2 };
const view = data => {
let props1 = {
value: data.a,
onChange(event) {
data.a = event.target.value*1
comp.update()
}
};
props2 = {
value: data.b,
onChange(event) {
data.b = event.target.value*1
comp.update();
};
};
return ['div',
['text', props1],
['text', props2],
['p', data.a + data.b]
];
};
const comp = dc({data, view});
comp.mount('#demo');
MIT, see LICENSE