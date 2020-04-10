Domcom

the web framework to provide dom component

document

See doc/ for the document. Both English and Chinese document are provided.

download and install

npm install --save domcom

useDomcom in page by script tag，add React andReactDom at first

< script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.development.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.development.js" > </ script >

or

< script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script >

and then add script tag for Domcom itself:

< script src = "path/to/domcom.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/domcom.min.js" > </ script >

or use the cdn provided by unpg or jsdelivr:

https : https : https : https :

Features

simple API: component = dc({data, view }); component.mount(parentNode); component. update ()

use plain array tree as view language, long live js, byebye JSX

MVC pattern( data/view/Component), byebye flux/redux

data is the model, Component is just the controller

render to dom by react( maybe add other proxy, e.g. Vue, in the future)

Samples

There is some samples, and a todoMVC implementation.

The code below give a taste of domcom:

const data = { a: 1 , b: 2 }; const view = data => { let props1 = { value : data.a, onChange(event) { data.a = event.target. value * 1 comp. update () } }; props2 = { value : data.b, onChange(event) { data.b = event.target. value * 1 comp. update (); }; }; return [ 'div' , [ 'text' , props1], [ 'text' , props2], [ 'p' , data.a + data.b] ]; }; const comp = dc({data, view }); comp.mount( '#demo' );

LICENSE

MIT, see LICENSE