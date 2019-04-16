domc

Compile DOM node, with {{ value }} mustache syntax for dynamic values inside, into function for using as a template.

To be done/Not implemented

Conditional rendering with v-if

The Gist

import domc from 'domc' const template = domc( document .querySelector( '#template' )) const node = template.createInstance({ name : 'John' , surname : 'Wick' }) container.appendChild(node) ... node.update({ name : 'Bob' , surname : 'Marley' })

Performance demo

https://github.com/Freak613/js-framework-benchmark/tree/master/frameworks/keyed/domc

Size

2.33Kb index.js + 1.08Kb vFor.js

Supported dynamic values syntax

Only following formats are supported currently:

Just values: {{ item }}

Nested calls: {{ item.id }}

Function calls: {{ rowClass(item.id) }}

Synthetic Events

To achieve desired performance, to not spread page with large amount of listeners and to not consume a lot of memory, simple implementation of synthetic events has been added. It's inspired by Inferno's linkEvent method. It links handler function and fn argument to node, and use them during converting from native event. Therefore, if you provide onclick="select(item)" , it will be parsed into select call and item as function argument.

Currently it has limitation: only one callback argument supported. Also, it doesn't do bubbling after first handler has been met.

Components

It's possible to create components in JS code.

scope is key concept of domc. If you coming from React background, it's idea of props and Context API merged into one entity. All templates work in some scope and scope is automatically passed down the DOM tree. All components and directives can extend scope, deeper you go and more extended scope becomes, having all scope vars starting from root component. It eliminates need to manually passing props if source and target have some intermediate components between them.

Components are defined using tag name, it follows Custom Elements naming convention i.e. tag should have at least one dash symbol in the name to be considered as a component. All components should be registered in domc before they've been used.

There are two ways of calling components in templates:

Using tag directly <my-component/>

Or using is attribute: <tr is="my-component"> . It's used to overcome some DOM limitations, when you can't put custom component in DOM tree, for example tbody could have only tr children elements.

Components could be either stateless or stateful. If parent scope have enough data for component, it doesn't require own scope to be defined.

domc.component( 'todo-item' , ` <li> <div>{{ todo.text }}</div> </li> ` ) domc.component( 'app-body' , ` <div id="app-4"> <ol> <todo-item v-for="todo of todos"/> </ol> </div>` )

To make stateful component or to redefine some props from parent scope, domc.component function accepts templateObject argument.

Components could have props defined in template directly. They will be mapped from parent's scope automatically. Currently no JS values allowed in mapped props.

domc.component( 'app-body' , ` <div id="app-4"> <ol> <todo-item v-for="todo of todos" some-custom-prop1="parentVar1" some-custom-prop2="parentVar2"/> </ol> </div>` )

So, basic example looks like this:

domc.component( 'todo-item' , { create : scope => { return { localVar : 'me' } }, update : scope => { return { someCond : scope.localVar === 'me' ? 'yes' : 'no' } }, template : ` <li> <div>{{ item.text }} {{ localVar }} {{ someCond }}</div> </li> ` }) const c = domc.app( ` <div id="app-4"> <ol> <todo-item v-for="todo of todos" item="todo"/> </ol> </div>` ) const scope = { todos : [ { text : 'me' }, { text : 'you' } ] } const app = c(scope) document .body.appendChild(app) scope.todos[ 0 ].text = 'you' scope.todos[ 1 ].text = 'me' app.update(scope)

If we have event handlers, we should manually call render function that is automatically coming from scope. It will rerender full app. If we need to trigger update only on DOM tree branch starting component's node, we can call nodeRender function from the scope. Both doesn't accepts any arguments, scope will be automatically used in updates.

domc.component( 'app-body' , { create : scope => { const {render, nodeRender} = scope const init = { myVar : 'me' , update : () => { scope.myVar = 'you' render() nodeRender() } } return init }, template : ` <div id="app-4" onclick="update"> <h1>{{ myVar }}</h1> </div>` })

Slots

It's possible to insert other Nodes into template.

domc.component( 'app' , ` <div> <!-- #oneNode --> <!-- ##manyNodes --> </div> ` , scope => { return { oneNode : document .createElement( 'div' ), manyNodes : [ document .createElement( 'div' ), document .createElement( 'div' )] } })

For Components, scope will contain children array to insert in result Node

domc.component( 'container-component' , ` <div> <!-- ##children --> </div> ` ) domc.component( 'app' , ` <container-component> <div>1</div> <div>2</div> <div>3</div> </container-component> ` )

Styles

Inline styles are supported in following ways:

As a simple non-dynamic argument, <div style="display: flex;"></div>

As dynamic object argument: <div style="{{ style }}"></div> . It will be diffed on update and only changed variable will be applied to element style.

As a way to organizing styles, domc have small styles CSS-in-JS utility. It will generate necessary classNames and inline styles, along with update function. Style rules will be inserted into generated style tag in the document head.

import styles from 'domc/styles' const s = styles({ base : { display : 'flex' , '::before' : { content : '>' } } }) const s = styles( ( {color} ) => ({ base : { display : 'flex' , color } })) const instanceStyles = s({ color : 'black' }) const s = styles( ( {color} ) => ({ base : { display : 'flex' , color, inline : ( {posX, posY} ) => ({ top : posY + 'px' , left : posX + 'px' }) } })) const instanceStyles = s({ color : 'black' , posX : 0 , poxY : 0 }) ... instanceStyles({ posX : 100 , posY : 200 })

Custom Directives

Example of directives can be found in implementation of v-for and v-map algorithms. To create directive, we need to import customDirectives from domc, it's plain object, and assign setup code to corresponding v-key.

import {customDirectives} from 'domc' function setup ( node, directive ) { ... return function ( scope ) { ... } } customDirectives.myDirective = setup

How it works

The idea is simple:

Walk the node and store references to dynamic parts,

Use references in updater function to effectively update the node.

According to morphdom there are some DOM properties that doesn't require additional computation and therefore they're very fast to work with. Instead of building DOM by .createElement API calls with a lot of memory garbage, it's more effective to clone template node and use fast props to obtain references, with as less performance overhead as possible.