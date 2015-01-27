Domain Regex

A regular expression for matching valid domain names. This regex seeks to support all domains with TLDs listed on publicsuffix.org including IDNs.

In the near future this will be likely moved to https://github.com/regexps.

Installation

npm i --save domain-regex

Usage

var domain = require ( 'domain-regex' ); domain().test( 'example.aerodrome.aero' ) domain().test( 'a.sub.domain.org' ) domain().test( 'invalid_domain' )

IDN Support

This regex requires any Unicode character to be converted to its ASCII equivalent. This can be done with a library like punycode.js.

var domainRegex = require ( 'domain-regex' ); var punyCode = require ( 'punycode' ); domainRegex().test(punycode.toASCII( '岡山.jp' ))

Acknowledgements

Regex adapted from https://www.safaribooksonline.com/library/view/regular-expressions-cookbook/9781449327453/ch08s15.html.

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander.