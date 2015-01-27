openbase logo
domain-regex

by John Otander
0.0.1 (see all)

A regular expression for most valid domains (including the latest TLDs)

Readme

Domain Regex

A regular expression for matching valid domain names. This regex seeks to support all domains with TLDs listed on publicsuffix.org including IDNs.

In the near future this will be likely moved to https://github.com/regexps.

Installation

npm i --save domain-regex

Usage

var domain = require('domain-regex');

domain().test('example.aerodrome.aero') // => true
domain().test('a.sub.domain.org')       // => true
domain().test('invalid_domain')         // => false

IDN Support

This regex requires any Unicode character to be converted to its ASCII equivalent. This can be done with a library like punycode.js.

var domainRegex = require('domain-regex');
var punyCode = require('punycode');

domainRegex().test(punycode.toASCII('岡山.jp')) // => true

Acknowledgements

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander.

