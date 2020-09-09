doma

Parse an HTML string into DocumentFragment or one Element , in a few bytes (in browser or jsdom)

Install

npm install doma

Setup

import doma from 'doma' ;

Usage

doma( '<h1>Cats</h1> and dogs' ); doma( 'the cow' ); doma.one( 'beautiful <i>bird</i>' ); doma.one( 'wild animal' );

More examples

Example: AJAXed page

Note: script tags are not executed, but other on* handlers will run normally once attached to the document.

const response = await fetch( 'page.html' ); const html = await response.text(); const dom = doma(html); const ajaxedContent = dom.querySelector( '#ajax-container' ).childNodes; const ajaxedContainer = document .querySelector( '#ajax-container' ); ajaxedContainer.append(...ajaxedContent);

Example: Parse images from HTML

Note: images are not fetched when the HTML is parsed. The elements only become "active" (and start loading) once appended to the document.

const html = 'They say it’s round <img src="earth.jpg"> but actually it’s banana-shaped <img src="banana.tiff">' ; const dom = doma(html); const images = dom.querySelectorAll( 'img' );

const html = '<em>Never</em> gonna give you <sup>up</sup>, never gonna let you <sub>down</sub>' ; const string = doma(html).textContent;

