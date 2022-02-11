dom99

What is dom99 ?

dom99 is a JavaScript framework focused to make web development faster. Select HTML elements, add event listeners, synchronize state with the view, clone HTML templates with your data and insert them directly in the document.

Changelog

Installation

npm install dom99

Basic Use

< input data-variable = "text" > < p data-variable = "text" > </ p > < script > d.feed({ text : "Hello dom99" }); d.start(); console .log(d.variables.text); </ script >

Design philosophy

Optimized for page-load

By default dom99 is optimized for first page load, that means the size is small.

HTML for mark-up, JS for logic

Get up an running fast. dom99 does not attempt to invent for the nth time how to write if statements and for loops inside HTML. Put logic in JS, and mark-up that you already know in HTML. HTML being used when sufficient we respect the minimal responsibility principle.

Separation of concerns

Designers and Developers can work on the same files. Elements in the mark-up linked to the DOM use data-* instead of the overused class and id . The benefits to this approach is that the developers can safely add data-attributes to stylized components without breaking the styles, and the designers can safely add classes and ids without breaking anything.

Easy to learn

Get up an running fast. Documentation Use a premade starter pack create-dom99-app.

Work with the Web platform

dom99 is a web framework and is an extension to web standards HTML, CSS and JS, and does not intent to be a replacement.

Zero-second compile time

dom99 can be used in a zero-second compile time development set-up with ES-modules.

No Virtual DOM

No virtual dom is used for maximum possible performance.

Read chrismorgan about DOM and VDOM on HN.

Unopinionated

dom99 is unopinionated. Bigger frameworks can be built on top of it. That means you can chose your own architecture, state management system, CSS system etc

Examples

< template data-template = "user-element" > < img data-variable = "picture" > < p data-variable = "bio" > SHORT BIO </ p > < button > Contact </ button > </ template > < div data-list = "users" data-use = "user-element" > </ div > < script type = "module" > import * as d from "./node_modules/dom99/built/dom99.es.js" ; d.feed({ users : [ { picture : "usera.jpg" , bio : "Loves biking and skating" }, { picture : "userb.jpg" , bio : "Drinks tons of café." } ] }); d.start(); </ script >

HTML Result < div data-list = "*users-user-element" > < img data-variable = "*picture" alt = "user-picture" src = "usera.jpg" > < p data-variable = "*bio" > Loves biking and skating </ p > < button > Contact </ button > < img data-variable = "*picture" alt = "user-picture" src = "userb.jpg" > < p data-variable = "*bio" > Drinks tons of café. </ p > < button > Contact </ button > </ div >

