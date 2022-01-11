Dom7 - is the default DOM manipulation library built-in Framework7. It utilizes most edge and high-performance methods for DOM manipulation. You don’t need to learn something new, its usage is very simple because it has the same syntax as well known jQuery library with support of the most popular and widely used methods and jQuery-like chaining.
See Framework7 Dom7 documentation for usage examples and available methods.
You will need Node.js installed on your system.
First, install all required dependencies
$ npm install
To build development version:
$ npm run build:dev
The resulting files are:
To build production (minified) version:
$ npm run build:prod
The resulting files are: