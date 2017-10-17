DOM manipulation utilities
dom101 is a set of utilities for manipulating the DOM as single files.
aka: Stop using jQuery.
var addClass = require('dom101/add-class');
el = document.createElement('div');
addClass(el, 'active');
If you're writing a frontend library, it's best to avoid a dependency on jQuery. This means having to write your own DOM manipulation code, though. To speed you along, I've packaged all that typical DOM manipulation code into many single-use JS files.
Slim builds
You can use browserify to make your final bundle and it will only bundle the functions it needs, instead of bundling a monolithic jQuery.
Copy-pastable
If you don't want to include dom101 as a dependency, each file (example) stand on their own and can be easily pasted into your project.
Semi-legacy support
Minimum browser fully-supported is IE8, with most of the utilities working with even older IE versions.
dom101 loosely follows the conventions of 101.
|jQuery
|dom101
$(el).addClass('...')
|addClass(el, '...')
$(el).hasClass('...')
|hasClass(el, '...')
$(el).removeClass('...')
|removeClass(el, '...')
$(el).toggleClass('...')
|toggleClass(el, '...')
$(el).remove()
|remove(el)
$(el).text()
|text(el)
$(el).text('...')
|text(el, '...')
$(el).before(newEl)
|before(el, newEl)
$(el).after(newEl)
|after(el, newEl)
$(el).on('click', fn)
|on(el, 'click', fn)
$(fn)
|ready(fn)
$(document).ready(fn)
|ready(fn)
$(document).height()
|documentHeight()
$(document).width()
|documentWidth()
$(el).outerHeight()
|outerHeight(el)
$(el).outerWidth()
|outerWidth(el)
$(el).prepend(child)
|prepend(el, child)
$(el).trigger('click')
|trigger(el, 'click')
$(el).closest('selector')
|closest(el, 'selector')
$(el).is('selector')
|matches(el, 'selector')
|jQuery
|dom101
$.each(list, fn)
|each(list, fn)
$.map(list, fn)
|map(list, fn)
$.extend(...)
|extend(...)
$.extend(true, ...)
|deepExtend(...)
$.isPlainObject(obj)
|isPlainObject(obj)
Some aliases for DOM functions are also added for convenience.
|DOM
|dom101
document.querySelector(...)
|querySelector(...)
document.querySelectorAll(...)
|querySelectorAll(...)
Some DOM helpers aren't implemented, because they're easy enough to do with plain DOM API:
|jQuery
|DOM
$('...')
document.querySelectorAll('...')
$(el).attr('tabindex')
el.getAttribute('tabindex')
$(el).attr('tabindex', 3)
el.setAttribute('tabindex', 3)
$(el).css('border-radius', '3px')
el.style.borderRadius = '3px'
$(el).html()
el.innerHTML
$(el).html('...')
el.innerHTML = '...'
$(el).parent()
el.parentNode
$(el).clone()
el.cloneNode(true)
$(el).children()
el.children
$el.find('...')
el.querySelectorAll('...')
$el.blur()
el.blur()
$el.focus()
el.focus()
$el.append(child)
el.appendChild(child)
$el.prop('checked')
el.checked
$el.prop('checked', true)
el.checked = true
$el.prop('disabled')
el.disabled
$el.prop('disabled', true)
el.disabled = true
dom101 is available via npm. Perfect for use with browserify.
$ npm install --save dom101
addClass(el, className)
Adds a class name to an element. Compare with
$.fn.addClass.
var addClass = require('dom101/add-class');
addClass(el, 'active');
after(el, newEl)
Inserts a new element
newEl just after
el.
var after = require('dom101/after');
var newNode = document.createElement('div');
var button = document.querySelector('#submit');
after(button, newNode);
before(el, newEl)
Inserts a new element
newEl just before
el.
var before = require('dom101/before');
var newNode = document.createElement('div');
var button = document.querySelector('#submit');
before(button, newNode);
closest(el, selector)
Looks for the closest ancestor of element
el that matches
selector.
Compare with $.fn.closest.
var closest = require('dom101/closest');
closest(input, 'label');
deepExtend(dest, src1, [src2 ...])
Extends object
dest with properties from sources
src.
Compare with $.extend(true).
Also consider deep-extend.
var deepExtend = require('dom101/deep-extend');
deepExtend({}, defaults, options);
documentHeight()
Returns the height of the document.
Compare with jQuery's
$(document).height().
var documentHeight = require('dom101/document-height');
var height = documentHeight();
documentWidth()
Returns the width of the document.
Compare with jQuery's
$(document).width().
var documentWidth = require('dom101/document-width');
var width = documentWidth();
each(list, fn)
Iterates through
list (an array or an object). This is useful when dealing
with NodeLists like
document.querySelectorAll.
var each = require('dom101/each');
var qa = require('dom101/query-selector-all');
each(qa('.button'), function (el) {
addClass('el', 'selected');
});
extend(dest, src1, [src2 ...])
Extends object
dest with properties from sources
src.
Compare with $.extend.
Also consider object-assign and the built-in
Object.assign.
var extend = require('dom101/extend');
extend({}, defaults, options);
hasClass(el, className)
Checks if an element has a given class name.
var hasClass = require('dom101/has-class');
el.className = 'selected active';
hasClass(el, 'active') //=> true
this file is only provided for convenience and for tests. it's not advised to use it.
isPlainObject(obj)
Checks if
obj is an object created with
{} or
new Object.
Compare with $.isPlainObject.
var isPlainObject = require('dom101/is-plain-object');
isPlainObject({}) //=> true
isPlainObject([]) //=> false
map(list, fn)
Iterates through
list (an array or an object).
var map = require('dom101/map');
var text = require('dom101/text');
map(qa('.button'), function (el) {
return text(el);
});
matches(el, selector)
Checks if a given element
el matches
selector.
Compare with $.fn.is.
var matches = require('dom101/matches');
matches(button, ':focus');
nextUntil(el, selector)
Returns all elements next to element
el, until it reaches
selector or
the end of the sibling list of
el.
nextUntil(li, 'li:last-child')
on(el, event, fn)
Adds an event handler.
var on = require('dom101/on');
on(el, 'click', function () {
...
});
outerHeight(el, includeMargin)
Returns the outer height (height + padding [+margin]) of an element as an integer. Supports IE8+.
If
includeMargin is true, then margins will be part of the computation.
var outerHeight = require('dom101/outer-height');
var height = outerHeight(el);
var fullHeight = outerHeight(el, true); // include margins
outerWidth(el, includeMargin)
Returns the outer width (width + padding [+margin]) of an element as an integer. Supports IE8+.
If
includeMargin is true, then margins will be part of the computation.
var outerWidth = require('dom101/outer-width');
var width = outerWidth(el);
var fullWidth = outerWidth(el); // include margins
prepend(el, child)
Prepends a
child into a parent
el. Compare with
$.fn.prepend.
var prepend = require('dom101/prepend');
prepend(el, child);
querySelectorAll(query, [element])
Convenience function to access
document.querySelectorAll. Unlike the
default version, this always returns an array.
If a 2nd parameter
element is given, it only searches for descendants of
that element.
var each = require('dom101/each');
var qsa = require('dom101/query-selector-all');
qsa('.button').each(el => {
addClass('el', 'selected');
};
querySelector(query)
Convenience function to access
document.querySelector.
var q = require('dom101/query-selector');
addClass(q('#instructions'), 'hidden');
ready(fn)
Executes
fn when the DOM is ready. If the DOM is already ready, the given
callback will be called immediately.
var ready = require('dom101/ready');
ready(function () {
...
});
removeClass(el, className)
Removes a classname.
var removeClass = require('dom101/remove-class');
el.className = 'selected active';
removeClass(el, 'active');
el.className
=> "selected"
remove(el)
Removes an element from the DOM.
var remove = require('dom101/remove');
remove(el);
scrollTop()
Returns the scroll top value.
var scrollTop = require('dom101/scroll-top');
alert(scrollTop());
text(el, [value])
Sets or gets text. Compare with
$.fn.text.
var text = require('dom101/text');
text(el, 'Hello');
text(el)
=> "Hello"
toggleClass(el, className, [value])
Adds or removes a class name to an element. If
value is provided,
this will add the class if it's
true or remove if it's
false.
Compare with
$.fn.toggleClass.
var toggleClass = require('dom101/toggle-class');
// toggles on or off:
toggleClass(el, 'active');
// with a value:
var isSelected = true;
toggleClass(el, 'selected', isSelected);
trigger(el, event)
Triggers an event
event. Only works for native events.
var trigger = require('dom101/trigger');
el = document.querySelector('#button');
trigger(el, 'click');
dom101 © 2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).
ricostacruz.com · GitHub @rstacruz · Twitter @rstacruz