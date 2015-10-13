Node DOM URLs

A partial implementation of the W3C URL Spec Draft for Node building on top of URIjs.

If you find incompatibilities, please report them. Error handling is currently very different from the spec.

Browser Polyfills

Installation

npm install dom-urls

Example

var URL = require ( 'dom-urls' ); var url = new URL( 'relative' , 'http://example.com/sub/' ); url.protocol; url.hostname; url.pathname; url.host = 'example.net:8080' ; url.port;

Why urijs instead of url ?