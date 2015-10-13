A partial implementation of the W3C URL Spec Draft for Node building on top of URIjs.
If you find incompatibilities, please report them. Error handling is currently very different from the spec.
npm install dom-urls
var URL = require('dom-urls');
var url = new URL('relative', 'http://example.com/sub/');
url.protocol; // 'http:'
url.hostname; // 'example.com'
url.pathname; // '/sub/relative/'
url.host = 'example.net:8080';
url.port; // '8080'
urijs instead of
url?
I tried it first, but Node's own URL module doesn't propagate changes, so
changing the
host doesn't affect the port and vice-versa and I didn't want to
reimplement all of that myself.