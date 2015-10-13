openbase logo
by Pascal Hartig
1.1.0 (see all)

A partial implementation of the W3C URL Spec Draft for Node

Popularity

Downloads/wk

138K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Node DOM URLs

A partial implementation of the W3C URL Spec Draft for Node building on top of URIjs.

If you find incompatibilities, please report them. Error handling is currently very different from the spec.

Browser Polyfills

Installation

npm install dom-urls

Example


var URL = require('dom-urls');

var url = new URL('relative', 'http://example.com/sub/');

url.protocol; // 'http:'
url.hostname; // 'example.com'
url.pathname; // '/sub/relative/'

url.host = 'example.net:8080';
url.port; // '8080'

Why urijs instead of url?

I tried it first, but Node's own URL module doesn't propagate changes, so changing the host doesn't affect the port and vice-versa and I didn't want to reimplement all of that myself.

