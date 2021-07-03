openbase logo
dts

dom-to-svg

by Felix Becker
0.12.2 (see all)

Library to convert a given HTML DOM node into an accessible SVG "screenshot".

Overview

Categories

Readme

DOM to SVG

npm CI status license: MIT semantic-release

Library to convert a given HTML DOM node into an accessible SVG "screenshot".

Demo 📸

Try out the SVG Screenshots Chrome extension which uses this library to allow you to take SVG screenshots of any webpage. You can find the source code at github.com/felixfbecker/svg-screenshots.

Usage

import { documentToSVG, elementToSVG, inlineResources, formatXML } from 'dom-to-svg'

// Capture the whole document
const svgDocument = documentToSVG(document)

// Capture specific element
const svgDocument = elementToSVG(document.querySelector('#my-element'))

// Inline external resources (fonts, images, etc) as data: URIs
await inlineResources(svgDocument.documentElement)

// Get SVG string
const svgString = new XMLSerializer().serializeToString(svgDocument)

The output can be used as-is as valid SVG or easily passed to other packages to pretty-print or compress.

Features

  • Does NOT rely on <foreignObject> - SVGs will work in design tools like Illustrator, Figma etc.
  • Maintains DOM accessibility tree by annotating SVG with correct ARIA attributes.
  • Maintains interactive links.
  • Maintains text to allow copying to clipboard.
  • Can inline external resources like images, fonts, etc to make SVG self-contained.
  • Maintains CSS stacking order of elements.
  • Outputs debug attributes on SVG to trace elements back to their DOM nodes.

Caveats

  • Designed to run in the browser. Using JSDOM on the server will likely not work, but it can easily run inside Puppeteer.

