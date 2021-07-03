DOM to SVG

Library to convert a given HTML DOM node into an accessible SVG "screenshot".

Demo 📸

Try out the SVG Screenshots Chrome extension which uses this library to allow you to take SVG screenshots of any webpage. You can find the source code at github.com/felixfbecker/svg-screenshots.

Usage

import { documentToSVG, elementToSVG, inlineResources, formatXML } from 'dom-to-svg' const svgDocument = documentToSVG( document ) const svgDocument = elementToSVG( document .querySelector( '#my-element' )) await inlineResources(svgDocument.documentElement) const svgString = new XMLSerializer().serializeToString(svgDocument)

The output can be used as-is as valid SVG or easily passed to other packages to pretty-print or compress.

Features

Does NOT rely on <foreignObject> - SVGs will work in design tools like Illustrator, Figma etc.

- SVGs will work in design tools like Illustrator, Figma etc. Maintains DOM accessibility tree by annotating SVG with correct ARIA attributes.

Maintains interactive links.

Maintains text to allow copying to clipboard.

Can inline external resources like images, fonts, etc to make SVG self-contained.

Maintains CSS stacking order of elements.

Outputs debug attributes on SVG to trace elements back to their DOM nodes.

Caveats