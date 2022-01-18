openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dtp

dom-to-pdf

by Osman Mazinov
0.2.2 (see all)

Generates a printable paginated pdf from DOM node using HTML5 canvas and svg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

770

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dom-to-pdf

dom-to-pdf generates a printable PDF from DOM node using HTML5 canvas and svg.

Install

npm install --save dom-to-pdf

Usage

var domToPdf = require('dom-to-pdf');

var element = document.getElementById('test');
var options = {
  filename: 'test.pdf'
};
domToPdf(element, options, function(pdf) {
  console.log('done');
});

Options

  • filename - string, name of resulted PDF file, default name is generated.pdf
  • excludeClassNames - array of strings, list of class names of elements to exclude from PDF, e.g. ['Loading', 'ExcludeMeFromPdf']
  • excludeTagNames - array of strings, list of html tags to exclude from PDF, e.g. ['button', 'input', 'select']
  • overrideWidth - number, overrides a width of a container DOM element
  • proxyUrl - string, e.g. /api/proxyImage?url=, a route in your app which renders images on your domain in order to avoid problems with CORS with the images on a DOM
  • compression - string, compression of the generated image, can have the values 'NONE', 'FAST', 'MEDIUM' and 'SLOW'. (default is 'NONE')

Support

Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com

Support me with a coin

BTC 14VroJFPkqKPUSafverhgsZJyqrzYXm3zn

Paypal

Yandex Money

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2022 Osman Mazinov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial