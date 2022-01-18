dom-to-pdf generates a printable PDF from DOM node using HTML5 canvas and svg.

Install

npm install --save dom-to-pdf

Usage

var domToPdf = require ( 'dom-to-pdf' ); var element = document .getElementById( 'test' ); var options = { filename : 'test.pdf' }; domToPdf(element, options, function ( pdf ) { console .log( 'done' ); });

Options

filename - string, name of resulted PDF file, default name is generated.pdf

- string, name of resulted PDF file, default name is excludeClassNames - array of strings, list of class names of elements to exclude from PDF, e.g. ['Loading', 'ExcludeMeFromPdf']

- array of strings, list of class names of elements to exclude from PDF, e.g. excludeTagNames - array of strings, list of html tags to exclude from PDF, e.g. ['button', 'input', 'select']

- array of strings, list of html tags to exclude from PDF, e.g. overrideWidth - number, overrides a width of a container DOM element

- number, overrides a width of a container DOM element proxyUrl - string, e.g. /api/proxyImage?url= , a route in your app which renders images on your domain in order to avoid problems with CORS with the images on a DOM

- string, e.g. , a route in your app which renders images on your domain in order to avoid problems with CORS with the images on a DOM compression - string, compression of the generated image, can have the values 'NONE', 'FAST', 'MEDIUM' and 'SLOW'. (default is 'NONE')

Support

Support me with a coin

BTC 14VroJFPkqKPUSafverhgsZJyqrzYXm3zn

Paypal

Yandex Money

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2022 Osman Mazinov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.