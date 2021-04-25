It works like jQuery's slideToggle(), slideDown(), & slideUp(), but does not use display: none. Uses CSS3 transitions and element.scrollHeight to animate the height of elements with an unknown height.
dom-fader is a thing too.
First, place the dom-slider CDN link in your html file above your own JavaScript files. Hide all the elements that you want to slide down/toggle using
display: none in CSS. Then do stuff like below:
const {slideDown, slideUp, slideToggle} = window.domSlider
const box = document.querySelector('.box')
slideToggle({element: box})
slideUp({element: box, slideSpeed: 1200})
slideDown({element: box, slideSpeed: 800, easing: 'easeInOut'})
// Promises (or async/await)
slideDown({element: box, slideSpeed: 500}).then(() => {
slideUp({element: box, slideSpeed: 300})
})
The
element argument is required, but you may provide the following optional arguments to slideToggle, slideDown, and slideUp:
slideDown({
element,
slideSpeed, // speed in milliseconds
easing, // CSS transition timing function,
delay, // delay in milliseconds,
visibleDisplayValue, // the CSS display value when the element is visible; the default value is "block"
})
dom-slider removes the DOM-slider-hidden CSS class from all elements before printing and adds them back after printing.