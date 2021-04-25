It works like jQuery's slideToggle(), slideDown(), & slideUp(), but does not use display: none. Uses CSS3 transitions and element.scrollHeight to animate the height of elements with an unknown height.

dom-fader is a thing too.

Slides elements with a known or unknown height

Slides the height, padding, border, and margin (just the top and bottom values).

May slide multiple elements at once

Returns a Promise resolved with the element

Hides elements in a screen-reader-friendly way

Zero Dependencies and written in plain JavaScript (compiled to ES5)

Example Usage:

dom-slider CDN link

First, place the dom-slider CDN link in your html file above your own JavaScript files. Hide all the elements that you want to slide down/toggle using display: none in CSS. Then do stuff like below:

const {slideDown, slideUp, slideToggle} = window .domSlider const box = document .querySelector( '.box' ) slideToggle({ element : box}) slideUp({ element : box, slideSpeed : 1200 }) slideDown({ element : box, slideSpeed : 800 , easing : 'easeInOut' }) slideDown({ element : box, slideSpeed : 500 }).then( () => { slideUp({ element : box, slideSpeed : 300 }) })

The element argument is required, but you may provide the following optional arguments to slideToggle, slideDown, and slideUp:

slideDown({ element, slideSpeed, easing, delay, visibleDisplayValue, })

Print Styling:

dom-slider removes the DOM-slider-hidden CSS class from all elements before printing and adds them back after printing.