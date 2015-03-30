openbase logo
dom-shims

by Nicolas Gallagher
0.1.4 (see all)

Complete and well-tested shims / polyfills for various DOM API's missing in not-so-modern browsers

npm
GitHub
1.3K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Installation

npm install --save dom-shims

Apply all the shims by requiring the module without assignment:

require('dom-shims');

Or apply specific shims:

require('dom-shims/shim/CustomEvent');
require('dom-shims/shim/Element.classList');
require('dom-shims/shim/Element.matches');

Features

Event polyfills

Element.prototype shims

NOTES:

  1. Ensures all browsers have classList support for SVG elements, multiple-argument support for add and remove, force-argument support for toggle, and correct length and item values even when the class value is mutated by means other than classList.

  2. Patches IE 9's implementation, which lacks support for Elements not attached to the document.

Element mutation

DOM Level 4 mutation macros for:

parentNode:
  • Element#append()
  • Element#prepend()
childNode:
  • Element#after()
  • Element#before()
  • Element#remove()
  • Element#replace()

Other shims

Browser support

Intended support for:

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • IE9+
  • Safari 6+
  • Android 4+
  • Safari iOS 5.1+
  • Opera

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the following libraries for inspiration, ideas, and workarounds:

