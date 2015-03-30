Complete and well-tested shims / polyfills for various DOM API's missing in not-so-modern browsers.
npm install --save dom-shims
Apply all the shims by requiring the module without assignment:
require('dom-shims');
Or apply specific shims:
require('dom-shims/shim/CustomEvent');
require('dom-shims/shim/Element.classList');
require('dom-shims/shim/Element.matches');
NOTES:
Ensures all browsers have
classList support for SVG elements,
multiple-argument support for
add and
remove,
force-argument support
for
toggle, and correct
length and
item values even when the
class
value is mutated by means other than
classList.
Patches IE 9's implementation, which lacks support for Elements not
attached to the
document.
DOM Level 4 mutation macros for:
Intended support for:
Thanks to the following libraries for inspiration, ideas, and workarounds: