Serializes any DOM node into a String

It's like outerHTML , but it works with:

DOM elements

Text nodes

Attributes

Comment nodes

Documents

DocumentFragments

Doctypes

NodeLists / Arrays

For custom serialization logic, a "serialize" event is dispatched on every Node which event listeners can override the default behavior on by setting the event.detail.serialize property to a String or other Node.

The "serialize" event bubbles, so it could be a good idea to utilize event delegation on a known root node that will be serialized. Check the event.serializeTarget property to check which Node is currently being serialized.

Installation

$ npm install dom-serialize

Example

var serialize = require ( 'dom-serialize' ); var node; node = document .createTextNode( 'foo & <bar>' ); console .log(serialize(node)); node = document .createElement( 'body' ); node.appendChild( document .createElement( 'strong' )); node.firstChild.appendChild( document .createTextNode( 'hello' )); console .log(serialize(node)); node.firstChild.addEventListener( 'serialize' , function ( event ) { event.detail.serialize = 'pwn' ; }, false ); console .log(serialize(node)); console .log(serialize(node, function ( event ) { if (event.serializeTarget === node.firstChild) { event.detail.serialze = '…' ; } else if (event.serializeTarget !== node) { event.preventDefault(); } }));