It's like
outerHTML, but it works with:
For custom serialization logic, a "serialize" event is dispatched on
every
Node which event listeners can override the default behavior on by
setting the
event.detail.serialize property to a String or other Node.
The "serialize" event bubbles, so it could be a good idea to utilize
event delegation on a known root node that will be serialized.
Check the
event.serializeTarget property to check which
Node is
currently being serialized.
$ npm install dom-serialize
var serialize = require('dom-serialize');
var node;
// works with Text nodes
node = document.createTextNode('foo & <bar>');
console.log(serialize(node));
// works with DOM elements
node = document.createElement('body');
node.appendChild(document.createElement('strong'));
node.firstChild.appendChild(document.createTextNode('hello'));
console.log(serialize(node));
// custom "serialize" event
node.firstChild.addEventListener('serialize', function (event) {
event.detail.serialize = 'pwn';
}, false);
console.log(serialize(node));
// you can also just pass a function in for a one-time serializer
console.log(serialize(node, function (event) {
if (event.serializeTarget === node.firstChild) {
// for the first child, output an ellipsis to summarize "content"
event.detail.serialze = '…';
} else if (event.serializeTarget !== node) {
// any other child
event.preventDefault();
}
}));
foo & <bar>
<body><strong>hello</strong></body>
<body>pwn</body>
<body>…</body>