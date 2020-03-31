POSIX has
lseek(2). Now the browser has
dom-seek.
This library can answer two questions:
What is the offset of a given
TextNode within a text?
Which
TextNode within a text contains the given offset?
Using npm:
npm install dom-seek
seek(iter, where)
Adjust the position of a
NodeIterator by an offset measured in text code
units or to the position immediately before a target node.
If the
whatToShow attribute of
iter is any value other than
NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT, throw an
InvalidStateError
DOMException.
If
where is a positive integer, seek the iterator forward until the sum of
the text code unit lengths of all nodes that the iterator traverses is as close
as possible to
where without exceeding it.
If
where is a negative integer, seek the iterator backward until the sum of
the text code unit lengths of all nodes that the iterator traverses is as close
as possible to the positive value of
where without exceeding it.
If
where is a node, seek the iterator forward or backward until its pointer is
positioned immediately before the target node.
If
where is any other value, throw a
TypeError exception.
Return the number of text code units between the initial and final iterator positions. This number will be negative when the traversal causes the iterator to traverse backward in document order.
If the
where argument specifies a target beyond the bounds of the
root
attribute of the iterator, throw a
RangError exception.
After this function returns, the
pointerBeforeReferencNode property of the
iterator should be
true. The function may return a value less than
where if
returning
where exactly would result in the iterator pointing after the last
text node that its root node contains.
Use the
dom-node-iterator module for a portable
NodeIterator polyfill if
targeting browsers that lack a full implementation that includes the
referenceNode and
pointerBeforeReferenceNode properties.
Often, when searching for text strings in HTML documents, authors will traverse a document and look at the text of the leaf Elements. However, when the search pattern is split across element boundaries, the problem is harder.
Below is an example of using
seek to highlight a string in a document, even
if that string is split across element boundaries.
var text = 'ipsum';
// Find the text.
var offset = document.body.textContent.indexOf(text);
var length = text.length;
// Create a NodeIterator.
var iter = document.createNodeIterator(document.body, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT);
// Seek the iterator forward by some amount, splitting the text node that
// contains the destination if it does not fall exactly at a text node boundary.
function split(where) {
var count = seek(iter, where);
var remainder = where - count;
if (remainder) {
// Split the text at the offset
iter.referenceNode.splitText(remainder);
// Seek to the exact offset
seek(iter, remainder);
}
return iter.referenceNode;
}
// Find split points
var start = split(offset);
var end = split(length);
// Walk backwards, collecting all the nodes
var nodes = [end];
while (iter.referenceNode !== start) {
nodes.unshift(iter.previousNode());
}
// Highlight all the nodes.
for (var i = 0 ; i < nodes.length ; i++) {
var node = nodes[i];
// Create a highlight
var highlight = document.createElement('mark');
// Wrap it around the text node
node.parentNode.replaceChild(highlight, node);
highlight.appendChild(node);
}