dsi

dom-scroll-into-view

by yiminghe
2.0.1 (see all)

scroll dom node into view automatically

336K

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dom-scroll-into-view

scroll node in contain to make node visible

NPM version npm download

install

dom-scroll-into-view

Usage

import scrollIntoView from 'dom-scroll-into-view';
scrollIntoView(source,container,config);

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8000/examples/

online example: http://yiminghe.github.io/dom-scroll-into-view/

function parameter

name type default description
source HTMLElement node wanted to show
container HTMLElement
config.alignWithLeft Boolean whether align with left edge
config.alignWithTop Boolean whether align with top edge
config.offsetTop Number
config.offsetLeft Number
config.offsetBottom Number
config.offsetRight Number
config.allowHorizontalScroll Boolean whether allow horizontal scroll container
config.onlyScrollIfNeeded Boolean whether scroll container when source is visible

License

dom-scroll-into-view is released under the MIT license.

