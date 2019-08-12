scroll node in contain to make node visible
import scrollIntoView from 'dom-scroll-into-view';
scrollIntoView(source,container,config);
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8000/examples/
online example: http://yiminghe.github.io/dom-scroll-into-view/
|name
|type
|default
|description
|source
|HTMLElement
|node wanted to show
|container
|HTMLElement
|config.alignWithLeft
|Boolean
|whether align with left edge
|config.alignWithTop
|Boolean
|whether align with top edge
|config.offsetTop
|Number
|config.offsetLeft
|Number
|config.offsetBottom
|Number
|config.offsetRight
|Number
|config.allowHorizontalScroll
|Boolean
|whether allow horizontal scroll container
|config.onlyScrollIfNeeded
|Boolean
|whether scroll container when source is visible
dom-scroll-into-view is released under the MIT license.