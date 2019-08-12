scroll node in contain to make node visible

install

Usage

import scrollIntoView from 'dom-scroll-into-view' ; scrollIntoView(source,container,config);

Development

npm install npm start

Example

http://localhost:8000/examples/

online example: http://yiminghe.github.io/dom-scroll-into-view/

function parameter

name type default description source HTMLElement node wanted to show container HTMLElement config.alignWithLeft Boolean whether align with left edge config.alignWithTop Boolean whether align with top edge config.offsetTop Number config.offsetLeft Number config.offsetBottom Number config.offsetRight Number config.allowHorizontalScroll Boolean whether allow horizontal scroll container config.onlyScrollIfNeeded Boolean whether scroll container when source is visible

License

dom-scroll-into-view is released under the MIT license.