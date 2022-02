Check when the DOM has loaded like DOMContentLoaded

Unlike DOMContentLoaded , this also works when included after the DOM was loaded.

Install

npm install dom-loaded

Usage

import domLoaded from 'dom-loaded' ; await domLoaded; console .log( 'The DOM is now loaded.' );

API

domLoaded

Type: Promise<void>

The promise resolves when the DOM finishes loading or right away if the DOM has already loaded.

Type: boolean

Synchronously check if the DOM has already finished loading.

