tiny modular DOM lib for ie9+

Install

npm i -S dom-helpers

Mostly just naive wrappers around common DOM API inconsistencies, Cross browser work is minimal and mostly taken from jQuery. This library doesn't do a lot to normalize behavior across browsers, it mostly seeks to provide a common interface, and eliminate the need to write the same damn if (ie9) statements in every project.

For example on() works in all browsers ie9+ but it uses the native event system so actual event oddities will continue to exist. If you need robust cross-browser support, use jQuery. If you are just tired of rewriting:

if ( document .addEventListener) return ( node, eventName, handler, capture ) => node.addEventListener(eventName, handler, capture || false ) else if ( document .attachEvent) return ( node, eventName, handler ) => node.attachEvent( 'on' + eventName, handler)

over and over again, or you need a ok getComputedStyle polyfill but don't want to include all of jQuery, use this.

dom-helpers does expect certain, polyfillable, es5 features to be present for which you can use es5-shim where needed

The real advantage to this collection is that any method can be required individually, meaning bundlers like webpack will only include the exact methods you use. This is great for environments where jQuery doesn't make sense, such as React where you only occasionally need to do direct DOM manipulation.

All methods are exported as a flat namesapce

var helpers = require ( 'dom-helpers' ) var offset = require ( 'dom-helpers/offset' ) require ( 'dom-helpers/css' )(node, { width : '40px' })