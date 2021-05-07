tiny modular DOM lib for ie9+
npm i -S dom-helpers
Mostly just naive wrappers around common DOM API inconsistencies, Cross browser work is minimal and mostly taken from jQuery. This library doesn't do a lot to normalize behavior across browsers, it mostly seeks to provide a common interface, and eliminate the need to write the same damn
if (ie9) statements in every project.
For example
on() works in all browsers ie9+ but it uses the native event system so actual event oddities will continue to exist. If you need robust cross-browser support, use jQuery. If you are just tired of rewriting:
if (document.addEventListener)
return (node, eventName, handler, capture) =>
node.addEventListener(eventName, handler, capture || false)
else if (document.attachEvent)
return (node, eventName, handler) =>
node.attachEvent('on' + eventName, handler)
over and over again, or you need a ok
getComputedStyle polyfill but don't want to include all of jQuery, use this.
dom-helpers does expect certain, polyfillable, es5 features to be present for which you can use
es5-shim where needed
The real advantage to this collection is that any method can be required individually, meaning bundlers like webpack will only include the exact methods you use. This is great for environments where jQuery doesn't make sense, such as
React where you only occasionally need to do direct DOM manipulation.
All methods are exported as a flat namesapce
var helpers = require('dom-helpers')
var offset = require('dom-helpers/offset')
// style is a function
require('dom-helpers/css')(node, { width: '40px' })
ownerDocument(element): returns the element's document owner
ownerWindow(element): returns the element's document window
activeElement: return focused element safely
querySelectorAll(element, selector): optimized qsa, uses
getElementBy{Id|TagName|ClassName} if it can.
contains(container, element)
height(element, useClientHeight)
width(element, useClientWidth)
matches(element, selector)
offset(element) ->
{ top: Number, left: Number, height: Number, width: Number}
offsetParent(element): return the parent node that the element is offset from
position(element, [offsetParent]: return "offset" of the node to its offsetParent, optionally you can specify the offset parent if different than the "real" one
scrollTop(element, [value])
scrollLeft(element, [value])
scrollParent(element)
addClass(element, className)
removeClass(element, className)
hasClass(element, className)
toggleClass(element, className)
style(element, propName) or
style(element, objectOfPropValues)
getComputedStyle(element) ->
getPropertyValue(name)
animate(node, properties, duration, easing, callback) programmatically start css transitions
transitionEnd(node, handler, [duration], [padding]) listens for transition end, and ensures that the handler if called even if the transition fails to fire its end event. Will attempt to read duration from the element, otherwise one can be provided
addEventListener(node, eventName, handler, [options]):
removeEventListener(node, eventName, handler, [options]):
listen(node, eventName, handler, [options]): wraps
addEventlistener and returns a function that calls
removeEventListener for you
filter(selector, fn): returns a function handler that only fires when the target matches or is contained in the selector ex:
on(list, 'click', filter('li > a', handler))
requestAnimationFrame(cb) returns an ID for canceling
cancelAnimationFrame(id)
scrollbarSize([recalc]) returns the scrollbar's width size in pixels
scrollTo(element, [scrollParent])