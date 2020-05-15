It is a trap! We got your focus and will not let him out!
This is a small, but very useful for:
You have to use it in every modal dialog, or you accessibility will be shitty.
Just include script
<script src="http://unpkg.com/dom-focus-lock"></script>
Or require it from JS
import focusLock from 'dom-focus-lock'
Then, activate the lock on desired node
focusLock.on(domNode);
//.....
focusLock.off(domNode);
From MDN Article about accessible dialogs:
This one is about managing the focus.
I'v got a good article about focus management, dialogs and WAI-ARIA.
You can use nested Locks or have more than one Lock on the page.
Only
last, or
deepest one will work. No fighting.
FocusLock has only 3 props, 2 of them you will never use (I hope):
disabled, to disable(enable) behavior without altering the tree.
Everything is simple - dom-focus-lock just dont left focus left boundaries of component, and do something only if escape attempt was succeeded.
It is not altering tabbing behavior at all. We are good citizens.
Try react-focus-lock or vue-focus-lock
MIT