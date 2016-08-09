Small module for fast and reliable DOM styling.

normalizes for camel and dash case (see to-camel-case)

detects vendor prefixes as necessary, cached for performance (see prefix-style)

converts numbers to px strings for common properties (see add-px-to-style)

var css = require ( 'dom-css' ) css(element, 'position' , 'absolute' ) css(element, 'font-smoothing' , 'none' ) css(element, { 'background-color' : 'blue' , left : 25 , top : 0 , marginTop : 0 , position : 'absolute' , opacity : 0.5 }) css.get(element, 'position' ) css.get(element, [ 'left' , 'marginTop' ])

Note: The get() method does not compute an element's style, it only fetches the currently set inline style.

Usage

Styles an element with the css property (dash or camel case) and a given value. value is a string, or a number to be suffixed with 'px' (special cases, see below).

A shorthand for setting multiple styles, where styles is an object containing property:value pairs.

Gets the inline style of element, where prop is a string (like "borderRadius" ) or an array of strings. If an array of strings is given, an object is returned with key-value pairs representing the specified properties.

css.get(div, [ 'width' , 'height' ])

This does not provide the computed style, only the current inline style.

auto px

If a number is specified, the value will have "px" added to it, unless it is a special unitless property like 'opacity' and 'zIndex' . See the full list in add-px-to-style (sourced from React).

Changelog

2.x formatted to standard code style updates to latest prefix-style , since 'Khtml' prefix has long been obsolete now all properties are suffixed with "px" except a few like opacity , zIndex , etc. The list is sourced from React and maintained in another module.

1.x - initial version which had a list of properties to be suffixed with "px"

License

Special thanks to Paul Irish's gist for the prefix detection (now part of Modernizr).

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.