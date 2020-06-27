Trigger confetti explosions in the DOM.

import { confetti } from 'dom-confetti' ; const button = document .querySelector( ".my-button" ) button.addEventListener( "click" , () => confetti(button))

This will trigger a confetti explosion every time a button is clicked.

Demo

https://daniel-lundin.github.io/react-dom-confetti/

Interface

confetti (root, config = {})

root should be the DOM element to start the explosion at, and config , if given, may be an object specifying the following options:

angle - direction of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 90.

- direction of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 90. spread - spread of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 45.

- spread of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 45. startVelocity - Initial velocity of the particles, defaults to 45.

- Initial velocity of the particles, defaults to 45. width : - width of the confetti elements as css string, defaults to 10px .

: - width of the confetti elements as css string, defaults to . height : - height of the confetti elements as css string, defaults to 10px .

: - height of the confetti elements as css string, defaults to . perspective - perspective of root element.

: - height of the confetti elements elementCount - Number of particle elements, defaults to 50.

- Number of particle elements, defaults to 50. decay - deprecated - Decrease in velocity per frame, defaults to 0.9 (Use of this will disable dragFriction)

- deprecated - Decrease in velocity per frame, defaults to 0.9 (Use of this will disable dragFriction) dragFriction - Decrease in velocity proportional to current velocity, default to 0.1

- Decrease in velocity proportional to current velocity, default to 0.1 duration - Duration in milliseconds, defaults to 3000

- Duration in milliseconds, defaults to 3000 stagger - Delay for each fetti in milliseconds, defaults to 0.

- Delay for each fetti in milliseconds, defaults to 0. random - Randomization function, defaults to Math.random

- Randomization function, defaults to Math.random colors - An array of color codes, defaults to ['#a864fd', '#29cdff', '#78ff44', '#ff718d' '#fdff6a']

Returns a promise that resolves once the confetti has completed its fade out.

License MIT, copyright Daniel Lundin 2019