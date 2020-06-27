Trigger confetti explosions in the DOM.
import { confetti } from 'dom-confetti';
const button = document.querySelector(".my-button")
button.addEventListener("click", () => confetti(button))
This will trigger a confetti explosion every time a button is clicked.
https://daniel-lundin.github.io/react-dom-confetti/
confetti
(root, config = {})
root should be the DOM element to start the explosion at, and
config, if given, may be an object specifying the following options:
angle - direction of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 90.
spread - spread of the explosion in degrees, defaults to 45.
startVelocity - Initial velocity of the particles, defaults to 45.
width: - width of the confetti elements as css string, defaults to
10px.
height: - height of the confetti elements as css string, defaults to
10px.
perspective - perspective of root element.
elementCount - Number of particle elements, defaults to 50.
decay - deprecated - Decrease in velocity per frame, defaults to 0.9 (Use of this will disable dragFriction)
dragFriction - Decrease in velocity proportional to current velocity, default to 0.1
duration - Duration in milliseconds, defaults to 3000
stagger - Delay for each fetti in milliseconds, defaults to 0.
random - Randomization function, defaults to Math.random
colors - An array of color codes, defaults to
['#a864fd', '#29cdff', '#78ff44', '#ff718d' '#fdff6a']
Returns a promise that resolves once the confetti has completed its fade out.
License MIT, copyright Daniel Lundin 2019