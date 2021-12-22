NodeJS module to compare two DOM-trees
Works with Node.JS v0.10+
Consider two documents. Expected:
<document>
<!-- comment -->
<element attribute="10" attributeX="100">
<text> text content </text>
<inner>
<node />
</inner>
</element>
<![CDATA[ cdata node]]>
</document>
and actual one:
<document>
<element attribute="100">
<text>text content</text>
<inner />
<inner2 />
</element>
<![CDATA[cdata node ]]>
</document>
One can compare them, get the result (is them equals, or not), and get extended report (why them are different).
var compare = require('dom-compare').compare,
reporter = require('dom-compare').GroupingReporter,
expected = ..., // expected DOM tree
actual = ..., // actual one
result, diff, groupedDiff;
// compare to DOM trees, get a result object
result = compare(expected, actual);
// get comparison result
console.log(result.getResult()); // false cause' trees are different
// get all differences
diff = result.getDifferences(); // array of diff-objects
// differences, grouped by node XPath
groupedDiff = reporter.getDifferences(result); // object, key - node XPATH, value - array of differences (strings)
// string representation
console.log(reporter.report(result));
Diff-object has a following form:
{
node: "/document/element",
message: "Attribute 'attribute': expected value '10' instead of '100'";
}
By using
GroupingReporter one can get a result of a following type
{
'/document/element': [
"Attribute 'attribute': expected value '10' instead of '100'",
"Extra attribute 'attributeX'"
]
}
Comparison function can take a third argument with options like this:
var options = {
stripSpaces: true,
compareComments: true,
collapseSpaces: true,
normalizeNewlines: true
};
result = compare(expected, actual, options);
By default, all comments are ignored. Set
compareComments options to
true to compare them too.
By default, all text nodes (text, CDATA, comments if enabled as mentioned above) compared with respect
to leading, trailing, and internal whitespaces.
Set
stripSpaces option to
true to automatically strip spaces in text and comment nodes. This option
doesn't change the way CDATA sections is compared, they are always compared with respect to whitespaces.
Set
collapseSpaces option to
true to automatically collapse all spaces in text and comment nodes.
This option doesn't change the way CDATA sections is compared, they are always compared with respect to
whitespaces.
Set
normalizeNewlines option to
true to automatically normalize new line characters in text,
comment, and CDATA nodes.
When installed globally with
npm install -g dom-compare cli utility is available.
See usage information and command-line options with
domcompare --help
You can try it on bundled samples:
$ cd samples
$ domcompare -s ./expected.xml ./actual.xml
Documents are not equal
/document/element
Attribute 'attribute': expected value '10' instead of '100'
Attribute 'attributeX' is missed
Extra element 'inner2'
/document/element/inner
Element 'node' is missed
/document
Expected CDATA value ' cdata node' instead of 'cdata node '
Implemented as XMLSerializer interface
Simple rules
Consider the following XML-document...
<document>
<element>DOM Compare</element>
<emptyNode></emptyNode>
<element attribute1="value" attribute2="value">
<element>Text node</element>
</element>
</document>
...and code snippet...
var canonizingSerializer = new (require('dom-compare').XMLSerializer)();
var doc = ...; // parse above document somehow
console.log(canonizingSerializer.serializeToString(doc));
You'll receive the following output
<document>
<element>
DOM Compare
</element>
<emptyNode />
<element
attribute1="value"
attribute2="value">
<element>
Text node
</element>
</element>
</document>