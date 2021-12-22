NodeJS module to compare two DOM-trees

Works with Node.JS v0.10+

DOM Comparison

Consider two documents. Expected:

< document > < element attribute = "10" attributeX = "100" > < text > text content </ text > < inner > < node /> </ inner > </ element > <![CDATA[ cdata node]]> </ document >

and actual one:

< document > < element attribute = "100" > < text > text content </ text > < inner /> < inner2 /> </ element > <![CDATA[cdata node ]]> </ document >

One can compare them, get the result (is them equals, or not), and get extended report (why them are different).

var compare = require ( 'dom-compare' ).compare, reporter = require ( 'dom-compare' ).GroupingReporter, expected = ..., actual = ..., result, diff, groupedDiff; result = compare(expected, actual); console .log(result.getResult()); diff = result.getDifferences(); groupedDiff = reporter.getDifferences(result); console .log(reporter.report(result));

Diff-object has a following form:

{ node : "/document/element" , message : "Attribute 'attribute': expected value '10' instead of '100'" ; }

By using GroupingReporter one can get a result of a following type

{ '/document/element' : [ "Attribute 'attribute': expected value '10' instead of '100'" , "Extra attribute 'attributeX'" ] }

Comparison options

Comparison function can take a third argument with options like this:

var options = { stripSpaces : true , compareComments : true , collapseSpaces : true , normalizeNewlines : true }; result = compare(expected, actual, options);

By default, all comments are ignored. Set compareComments options to true to compare them too.

Whitespace comparison

By default, all text nodes (text, CDATA, comments if enabled as mentioned above) compared with respect to leading, trailing, and internal whitespaces. Set stripSpaces option to true to automatically strip spaces in text and comment nodes. This option doesn't change the way CDATA sections is compared, they are always compared with respect to whitespaces. Set collapseSpaces option to true to automatically collapse all spaces in text and comment nodes. This option doesn't change the way CDATA sections is compared, they are always compared with respect to whitespaces. Set normalizeNewlines option to true to automatically normalize new line characters in text, comment, and CDATA nodes.

Cli utility

When installed globally with npm install -g dom-compare cli utility is available. See usage information and command-line options with domcompare --help

You can try it on bundled samples:

$ cd samples $ domcompare -s ./expected.xml ./actual.xml Documents are not equal /document/element Attribute 'attribute' : expected value '10' instead of '100' Attribute 'attributeX' is missed Extra element 'inner2' /document/element/ inner Element 'node' is missed /document Expected CDATA value ' cdata node' instead of 'cdata node '

DOM Canonic Form

Implemented as XMLSerializer interface

Simple rules

Every node (text, node, attribute) on a new line Empty tags - in a short form Node indent - 4 spaces, attribute indent - 2 spaces Attributes are sorted alphabetically Attribute values are serialized in double quotes

Consider the following XML-document...

< document > < element > DOM Compare </ element > < emptyNode > </ emptyNode > < element attribute1 = "value" attribute2 = "value" > < element > Text node </ element > </ element > </ document >

...and code snippet...

var canonizingSerializer = new ( require ( 'dom-compare' ).XMLSerializer)(); var doc = ...; console .log(canonizingSerializer.serializeToString(doc));

You'll receive the following output