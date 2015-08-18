For a given DOM element, find the first ancestor that matches a given CSS selector.

Installation

npm install dom-closest

API

element (Element): a starting DOM Element.

(Element): a starting DOM Element. selector (String): the CSS selector of the ancestor to find.

(String): the CSS selector of the ancestor to find. context (Element): a DOM node to use as search context (optional).

var closest = require ( 'dom-closest' ); var photo = document .querySelector( '.photo' ); var timeline = document .querySelector( '.timeline' ); closest(photo, '.tweet' ); closest(photo, '.tweet' , timeline);

Browser support