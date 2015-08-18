For a given DOM element, find the first ancestor that matches a given CSS selector.
npm install dom-closest
element (Element): a starting DOM Element.
selector (String): the CSS selector of the ancestor to find.
context (Element): a DOM node to use as search context (optional).
var closest = require('dom-closest');
var photo = document.querySelector('.photo');
var timeline = document.querySelector('.timeline');
closest(photo, '.tweet');
// => Element
closest(photo, '.tweet', timeline);
// => Element