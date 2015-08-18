openbase logo
dc

dom-closest

by Nicolas Gallagher
0.2.0 (see all)

For a given DOM element, find the first ancestor that matches a given CSS selector.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

131K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dom-closest

Build Status

For a given DOM element, find the first ancestor that matches a given CSS selector.

Installation

npm install dom-closest

API

closest(elem, selector[, context])

  • element (Element): a starting DOM Element.
  • selector (String): the CSS selector of the ancestor to find.
  • context (Element): a DOM node to use as search context (optional).
var closest = require('dom-closest');

var photo = document.querySelector('.photo');
var timeline = document.querySelector('.timeline');

closest(photo, '.tweet');
// => Element

closest(photo, '.tweet', timeline);
// => Element

Browser support

  • Google Chrome
  • Firefox 4+
  • Internet Explorer 8+
  • Safari 5+
  • Opera

