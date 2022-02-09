Build regular DOM elements using JSX
With
dom-chef, you can use Babel or TypeScript to transform JSX into plain old DOM elements, without using the unsafe
innerHTML or clumsy
document.createElement calls.
It supports everything you expect from JSX, including:
If something isn't supported (or doesn't work as well as it does in React) please open an issue!
$ npm install dom-chef
Make sure to use a JSX transpiler, set JSX
pragma
to
h and optionally the
pragmaFrag
to
DocumentFragment if you need fragment support.
// babel.config.js
const plugins = [
[
'@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx',
{
pragma: 'h',
pragmaFrag: 'DocumentFragment',
},
],
];
// ...
import {h} from 'dom-chef';
const handleClick = e => {
// <a> was clicked
};
const el = (
<div class="header">
<a href="#" class="link" onClick={handleClick}>
Download
</a>
</div>
);
document.body.appendChild(el);
You can avoid configuring your JSX compiler by just letting it default to
React and exporting the
React object:
import React from 'dom-chef';
This has the advantage of enabling
Fragment support with the TypeScript compiler, if you're using it compile JSX without Babel. Related issue: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/20469
TS17016: JSX fragment is not supported when using --jsxFactory
const el = <span class="a b c">Text</span>;
// or use `className` alias
const el = <span className="a b c">Text</span>;
const el = <div style={{padding: 10, background: '#000'}} />;
const handleClick = e => {
// <span> was clicked
};
const el = <span onClick={handleClick}>Text</span>;
This is equivalent to:
span.addEventListener('click', handleClick)
const title = <h1>Hello World</h1>;
const body = <p>Post body</p>;
const post = (
<div class="post">
{title}
{body}
</div>
);
const dangerousHTML = '<script>alert();</script>';
const wannaCry = <div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: dangerousHTML}} />;
Note: Due to the way
dom-chef works, tags
<a>,
<audio>,
<canvas>,
<iframe>,
<script> and
<video> aren't supported inside
<svg> tag.
const el = (
<svg width={400} height={400}>
<text x={100} y={100}>
Wow
</text>
</svg>
);
If element names start with an uppercase letter,
dom-chef will consider them as element-returning functions:
function Title() {
const title = document.createElement('h1');
title.classList.add('Heading');
return title;
}
const el = <Title className="red">La Divina Commedia</Title>;
// <h1 class="Heading red">La Divina Commedia</h1>
This makes JSX also a great way to apply multiple attributes and content at once:
const BaseIcon = () => document.querySelector('svg.icon').cloneNode(true);
document.body.append(
<BaseIcon width="16" title="Starry Day" className="margin-0" />
);
To improve compatibility with React components,
dom-chef will pass the function's
defaultProps property to itself (if present). Note that specifying attributes won't override those defaults, but instead set them on the resulting element:
function AlertIcon(props) {
return <svg width={props.size} className={props.className} />
}
AlertIcon.defaultProps = {
className: 'icon icon-alert'
size: 16,
}
const el = <AlertIcon className="margin-0" size={32} />;
// <svg width="16" class="icon icon-alert margin-0" size="32" />
MIT © Vadim Demedes