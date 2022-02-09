Build regular DOM elements using JSX

With dom-chef , you can use Babel or TypeScript to transform JSX into plain old DOM elements, without using the unsafe innerHTML or clumsy document.createElement calls.

It supports everything you expect from JSX, including:

If something isn't supported (or doesn't work as well as it does in React) please open an issue!

Install

npm install dom-chef

Usage

Make sure to use a JSX transpiler, set JSX pragma to h and optionally the pragmaFrag to DocumentFragment if you need fragment support.

const plugins = [ [ '@babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx' , { pragma : 'h' , pragmaFrag : 'DocumentFragment' , }, ], ];

import {h} from 'dom-chef' ; const handleClick = e => { }; const el = ( < div class = "header" > < a href = "#" class = "link" onClick = {handleClick} > Download </ a > </ div > ); document .body.appendChild(el);

Alternative usage

You can avoid configuring your JSX compiler by just letting it default to React and exporting the React object:

import React from 'dom-chef' ;

This has the advantage of enabling Fragment support with the TypeScript compiler, if you're using it compile JSX without Babel. Related issue: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/20469

TS17016: JSX fragment is not supported when using

Recipes

Set classes

const el = < span class = "a b c" > Text </ span > ; const el = < span className = "a b c" > Text </ span > ;

Inline styles

const el = < div style = {{padding: 10 , background: '# 000 '}} /> ;

Inline event listeners

const handleClick = e => { }; const el = < span onClick = {handleClick} > Text </ span > ;

This is equivalent to: span.addEventListener('click', handleClick)

Nested elements

const title = < h1 > Hello World </ h1 > ; const body = < p > Post body </ p > ; const post = ( < div class = "post" > {title} {body} </ div > );

Set innerHTML

const dangerousHTML = '<script>alert();</script>' ; const wannaCry = < div dangerouslySetInnerHTML = {{__html: dangerousHTML }} /> ;

Render SVG

Note: Due to the way dom-chef works, tags <a> , <audio> , <canvas> , <iframe> , <script> and <video> aren't supported inside <svg> tag.

const el = ( < svg width = {400} height = {400} > < text x = {100} y = {100} > Wow </ text > </ svg > );

Use functions

If element names start with an uppercase letter, dom-chef will consider them as element-returning functions:

function Title ( ) { const title = document .createElement( 'h1' ); title.classList.add( 'Heading' ); return title; } const el = < Title className = "red" > La Divina Commedia </ Title > ;

This makes JSX also a great way to apply multiple attributes and content at once:

const BaseIcon = () => document .querySelector( 'svg.icon' ).cloneNode( true ); document .body.append( < BaseIcon width = "16" title = "Starry Day" className = "margin-0" /> );

To improve compatibility with React components, dom-chef will pass the function's defaultProps property to itself (if present). Note that specifying attributes won't override those defaults, but instead set them on the resulting element:

function AlertIcon ( props ) { return <svg width={props.size} className={props.className} /> } AlertIcon.defaultProps = { className: 'icon icon-alert' size: 16, } const el = <AlertIcon className="margin-0" size={32} />; // <svg width="16" class="icon icon-alert margin-0" size="32" />

License

MIT © Vadim Demedes