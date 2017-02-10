Find and describe ranges of a document using text quotes.
This library is capable of searching for text content within a DOM node, utilizing optional context strings and/or offset hint to disambiguate matches.
Functions are provided for finding a quote within a DOM node and returning
either the text offsets of the best match or a DOM
Range instance, as well
as functions to perform the inverse operations of describing a
Range or a
sub-string identified by text offsets in terms of the selected text and its
surrounding context.
Searching is performed using the
diff-match-patch library to support finding
approximate matches.
Relevant specifications:
To
require('dom-anchor-text-quote'):
npm install dom-anchor-text-quote
fromRange(root, range)
This function is a short-hand for the following equivalent code:
import * as textPosition from 'dom-anchor-text-position'
import * as textQuote from 'dom-anchor-text-quote'
function fromRange(root, range) {
let position = textPosition.fromRange(root, range)
let selector = textQuote.fromTextPosition(root, position)
}
The return value is an
Object with
exact,
prefix and
suffix keys.
fromTextPosition(root, selector)
Given an
Object containing
start and
end keys, returns an
Object
containing the sub-string
[start, end) of the text content of
root
Node
in the value of the
exact key and surrounding context (up to thirty-two
characters in either direction) in the
prefix and
suffix keys.
The resulting
Object is a text position selector suitable for use with the
dom-anchor-text-position library. See the documentation of
dom-anchor-text-position
for details.
toRange(root, selector, [options])
This function is a short-hand for the following equivalent code:
import * as textPosition from 'dom-anchor-text-position'
import * as textQuote from 'dom-anchor-text-quote'
function toRange(root, selector, options) {
let position = textQuote.toTextPosition(root, selector, options)
return textPosition.toRange(position)
}
The return value is a
Range instance or
null if the quote is not found.
toTextPosition(root, selector, [options])
Given an
Object
selector with an
exact key, returns an
Object with keys
start and
end. The sub-string
[start, end) of the text content of the
root
Node is an approximate match for the value of the
exact key.
Optional
selector keys
prefix and
suffix, if provided, are used to
disambiguate between multiple matches. The return value is
null if the quote
is not found.
If the
options argument is an
Object with an integer valued
hint key
then the quote search will prioritize matches that are closer to this offset
over equivalent matches that are farther away.