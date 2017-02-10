Text Quote Anchor

Find and describe ranges of a document using text quotes.

This library is capable of searching for text content within a DOM node, utilizing optional context strings and/or offset hint to disambiguate matches.

Functions are provided for finding a quote within a DOM node and returning either the text offsets of the best match or a DOM Range instance, as well as functions to perform the inverse operations of describing a Range or a sub-string identified by text offsets in terms of the selected text and its surrounding context.

Searching is performed using the diff-match-patch library to support finding approximate matches.

Relevant specifications:

Installation

To require('dom-anchor-text-quote') :

npm install dom-anchor- text - quote

Usage

API Documentation

This function is a short-hand for the following equivalent code:

import * as textPosition from 'dom-anchor-text-position' import * as textQuote from 'dom-anchor-text-quote' function fromRange ( root, range ) { let position = textPosition.fromRange(root, range) let selector = textQuote.fromTextPosition(root, position) }

The return value is an Object with exact , prefix and suffix keys.

Given an Object containing start and end keys, returns an Object containing the sub-string [start, end) of the text content of root Node in the value of the exact key and surrounding context (up to thirty-two characters in either direction) in the prefix and suffix keys.

The resulting Object is a text position selector suitable for use with the dom-anchor-text-position library. See the documentation of dom-anchor-text-position for details.

This function is a short-hand for the following equivalent code:

import * as textPosition from 'dom-anchor-text-position' import * as textQuote from 'dom-anchor-text-quote' function toRange ( root, selector, options ) { let position = textQuote.toTextPosition(root, selector, options) return textPosition.toRange(position) }

The return value is a Range instance or null if the quote is not found.

Given an Object selector with an exact key, returns an Object with keys start and end . The sub-string [start, end) of the text content of the root Node is an approximate match for the value of the exact key. Optional selector keys prefix and suffix , if provided, are used to disambiguate between multiple matches. The return value is null if the quote is not found.