This library offers conversion between a DOM
Range instance and a text
position selector as defined by the Web Annotation Data Model.
For more information on
Range see
the documentation.
For more information on the text position selector see the specification.
To
require('dom-anchor-text-position'):
npm install dom-anchor-text-position
The module exposes only two functions.
fromRange(root, range)
Provided with an existing
Range instance this will return an object that
stores the offsets of the beginning and end of the text selected by the range as
measured from the beginning of the
root
Node.
toRange(root, selector = {start, end})
This method returns a
Range object that covers the interval
[start, end) of
the text content of the
root
Node.
If the end is not provided, returns a collapsed range. If the start is not
provided, the default is
0.
If the
start or
end offsets are outside the range of valid character offsets
within the text content of the
root node, an exception is thrown.