This library offers conversion between a DOM Range instance and a fragment selector as defined by the Web Annotation Data Model.

For more information on Range see the documentation.

For more information on the fragment selector see the specification.

Installation

There are a few different ways to include the library.

With a CommonJS bundler, to require('dom-anchor-fragment') :

npm install dom-anchor-fragment

With a script tag, include one of the scripts from the dist directory.

With AMD loaders, these scripts should also work.

Usage

API Documentation

The module exposes a single constructor function, FragmentAnchor .

new FragmentAnchor(root, id)

The root argument is required and sets the context for the selector. A fragment is valid if it refers to a node contained by the root.

The id argument is required and sets the fragment identifier selected by this anchor.

It is not necessary for any node to exist in the DOM with a matching id property. Only when this anchor is converted to a Range or a selector will the instance check the validity of the identifier.

Provided with an existing Range instance this will return a FragmentAnchor instance that stores the id attribute of the common ancestor container. If the common ancestor container has no id attribute then the anchor will take the id of its first ancestor that does have a non-empty id attribute.

If no element can be found in the ancestry of the Range that has a non-empty id attribute and is contained by the root then this function will raise an exception.

Provided with root Element and an Object containing a value key that has a String value this will return a FragmentAnchor that refers to an Element with an id matching the value contained by the root.

This method returns a Range object that selects the contents of the element identified by the anchor.