openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
da

dom-align

by yiminghe
1.12.2 (see all)

Align DOM Node Flexibly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3M

GitHub Stars

310

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dom-align

align source html element with target html element flexibly.

NPM version build status Test coverage gemnasium deps npm download

Screenshot

Install

dom-align

Feature

  • support IE9+ chrome firefox
  • support align points and offset
  • support auto adjust according to visible area

Online Demo

Usage

import domAlign from 'dom-align';

// use domAlign
// sourceNode's initial style should be position:absolute;left:-9999px;top:-9999px;

const alignConfig = {
  points: ['tl', 'tr'],        // align top left point of sourceNode with top right point of targetNode
  offset: [10, 20],            // the offset sourceNode by 10px in x and 20px in y,
  targetOffset: ['30%','40%'], // the offset targetNode by 30% of targetNode width in x and 40% of targetNode height in y,
  overflow: { adjustX: true, adjustY: true }, // auto adjust position when sourceNode is overflowed
};

domAlign(sourceNode, targetNode, alignConfig);

API

void domAlign(source: HTMLElement, target: HTMLElement, alignConfig: Object):Function

alignConfig object details

name type description
points String[2] move point of source node to align with point of target node, such as ['tr','cc'], align top right point of source node with center point of target node. point can be 't'(top), 'b'(bottom), 'c'(center), 'l'(left), 'r'(right)
offset Number[2] offset source node by offset[0] in x and offset[1] in y. If offset contains percentage string value, it is relative to sourceNode region.
targetOffset Number[2] offset target node by offset[0] in x and offset[1] in y. If targetOffset contains percentage string value, it is relative to targetNode region.
overflow Object: `{ adjustX: boolean, adjustY: boolean, alwaysByViewport:boolean }` if adjustX field is true, then will adjust source node in x direction if source node is invisible. if adjustY field is true, then will adjust source node in y direction if source node is invisible. if alwaysByViewport is true, the it will adjust if node is not inside viewport
useCssRight Boolean whether use css right instead of left to position
useCssBottom Boolean whether use css bottom instead of top to position
useCssTransform Boolean whether use css transform instead of left/top/right/bottom to position if browser supports. Defaults to false.

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8020/examples/

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

dom-align is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial