align source html element with target html element flexibly.
import domAlign from 'dom-align';
// use domAlign
// sourceNode's initial style should be position:absolute;left:-9999px;top:-9999px;
const alignConfig = {
points: ['tl', 'tr'], // align top left point of sourceNode with top right point of targetNode
offset: [10, 20], // the offset sourceNode by 10px in x and 20px in y,
targetOffset: ['30%','40%'], // the offset targetNode by 30% of targetNode width in x and 40% of targetNode height in y,
overflow: { adjustX: true, adjustY: true }, // auto adjust position when sourceNode is overflowed
};
domAlign(sourceNode, targetNode, alignConfig);
|name
|type
|description
|points
|String[2]
|move point of source node to align with point of target node, such as ['tr','cc'], align top right point of source node with center point of target node. point can be 't'(top), 'b'(bottom), 'c'(center), 'l'(left), 'r'(right)
|offset
|Number[2]
|offset source node by offset[0] in x and offset[1] in y. If offset contains percentage string value, it is relative to sourceNode region.
|targetOffset
|Number[2]
|offset target node by offset[0] in x and offset[1] in y. If targetOffset contains percentage string value, it is relative to targetNode region.
|overflow
|Object: `{ adjustX: boolean, adjustY: boolean, alwaysByViewport:boolean }`
|if adjustX field is true, then will adjust source node in x direction if source node is invisible. if adjustY field is true, then will adjust source node in y direction if source node is invisible. if alwaysByViewport is true, the it will adjust if node is not inside viewport
|useCssRight
|Boolean
|whether use css right instead of left to position
|useCssBottom
|Boolean
|whether use css bottom instead of top to position
|useCssTransform
|Boolean
|whether use css transform instead of left/top/right/bottom to position if browser supports. Defaults to false.
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8020/examples/
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
dom-align is released under the MIT license.