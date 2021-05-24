points String[2] move point of source node to align with point of target node, such as ['tr','cc'], align top right point of source node with center point of target node. point can be 't'(top), 'b'(bottom), 'c'(center), 'l'(left), 'r'(right)

offset Number[2] offset source node by offset[0] in x and offset[1] in y. If offset contains percentage string value, it is relative to sourceNode region.

targetOffset Number[2] offset target node by offset[0] in x and offset[1] in y. If targetOffset contains percentage string value, it is relative to targetNode region.

overflow Object: `{ adjustX: boolean, adjustY: boolean, alwaysByViewport:boolean }` if adjustX field is true, then will adjust source node in x direction if source node is invisible. if adjustY field is true, then will adjust source node in y direction if source node is invisible. if alwaysByViewport is true, the it will adjust if node is not inside viewport

useCssRight Boolean whether use css right instead of left to position

useCssBottom Boolean whether use css bottom instead of top to position