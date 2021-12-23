openbase logo
dok

dokz

by Tommaso De Rossi
2.0.16 (see all)

Effortless documentation with Next.js and MDX

Readme




Effortless documentation with Next.js and MDX




Sponsored by: Notaku

🔥 Features

  • File based routing
  • SideBar automatically generated from mdx paths
  • Table of contents generated from headings
  • Dark Mode
  • Preview React Components inside jsx code blocks
  • Can be integrated with existing Nextjs app

Quick Start

We recommend creating a new Dokz app using create-dokz-app, which sets up everything automatically for you. To create a project, run:

npm init dokz-app
# or
yarn create dokz-app

After the installation is complete run npm run dev to start the development server. Try editing pages/index.mdx and see the result on your browser.

Manual Setup

warning: you should use npm init dokz-app if you don't have an existing next application

You can also install dokz in an existing nextjs application:

npm install dokz @emotion/react @chakra-ui/react @emotion/styled framer-motion

Add the dokz provider to the main nextjs entrypoint

// _app.jsx
import { DokzProvider } from 'dokz'
import { ChakraProvider } from '@chakra-ui/react'
import React from 'react'

export default function App(props) {
    const { Component, pageProps } = props
    return (
        <ChakraProvider>
            <DokzProvider headerLogo={<img src='/logo.svg' width='100px' />}>
                <Component {...pageProps} />
            </DokzProvider>
        </ChakraProvider>
    )
}

Add withDokz in the next.config.js file

const { withDokz } = require('dokz/dist/plugin')

module.exports = withDokz()

Create a new mdx document inside tha pages folder

# Heading

Ullamco ipsum id irure do occaecat minim. Cupidatat exercitation magna sit sunt aliqua voluptate excepteur amet dolor ea do. Consectetur veniam deserunt ullamco irure ullamco. Voluptate magna tempor elit voluptate velit enim dolor nulla sit fugiat exercitation. Anim deserunt Lorem aliquip cillum duis deserunt consequat sit culpa commodo.

> Node this is important

## Subjeading

Quis anim minim ullamco aliquip excepteur do pariatur eiusmod duis eu non. Duis deserunt Lorem nulla non duis voluptate dolore et. Do veniam mollit in do ad id enim anim dolore sint labore quis consequat.

To start developing your application run npm run dev. This starts the development server on http://localhost:3000.

Visit http://localhost:3000 to view your application.

