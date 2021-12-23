🔥 Features
We recommend creating a new Dokz app using
create-dokz-app, which sets up everything automatically for you. To create a project, run:
npm init dokz-app
# or
yarn create dokz-app
After the installation is complete run
npm run dev to start the development server. Try editing
pages/index.mdx and see the result on your browser.
warning: you should use
npm init dokz-appif you don't have an existing next application
You can also install
dokz in an existing nextjs application:
npm install dokz @emotion/react @chakra-ui/react @emotion/styled framer-motion
Add the dokz provider to the main nextjs entrypoint
// _app.jsx
import { DokzProvider } from 'dokz'
import { ChakraProvider } from '@chakra-ui/react'
import React from 'react'
export default function App(props) {
const { Component, pageProps } = props
return (
<ChakraProvider>
<DokzProvider headerLogo={<img src='/logo.svg' width='100px' />}>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</DokzProvider>
</ChakraProvider>
)
}
Add
withDokz in the
next.config.js file
const { withDokz } = require('dokz/dist/plugin')
module.exports = withDokz()
Create a new mdx document inside tha
pages folder
# Heading
Ullamco ipsum id irure do occaecat minim. Cupidatat exercitation magna sit sunt aliqua voluptate excepteur amet dolor ea do. Consectetur veniam deserunt ullamco irure ullamco. Voluptate magna tempor elit voluptate velit enim dolor nulla sit fugiat exercitation. Anim deserunt Lorem aliquip cillum duis deserunt consequat sit culpa commodo.
> Node this is important
## Subjeading
Quis anim minim ullamco aliquip excepteur do pariatur eiusmod duis eu non. Duis deserunt Lorem nulla non duis voluptate dolore et. Do veniam mollit in do ad id enim anim dolore sint labore quis consequat.
To start developing your application run
npm run dev. This starts the development server on
http://localhost:3000.
Visit
http://localhost:3000 to view your application.