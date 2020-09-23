dojox

dojox is a meta-package of other packages that was historically a development area for the Dojo Toolkit. It contains packages that run the gamut of JavaScript technology. Over the years the modules and sub-packages have taken dramatically different paths. Some of the code is very mature, some of the code is experimental and some of the code is essentially abandoned. All of the packages require the Dojo Toolkit core and some require the widget library dijit.

While still being maintained, new development is primarily focused on modern Dojo.

Checkout the Dojo framework website or if you want a more detailed technical status and overview, checkout the Dojo roadmap .

You should read the README file contained in each sub-package to understand the status of the code contained within.

DojoX is currently not accepting any new sub-packages or projects. If you are interested in adding to the community of packages, please discuss in the Community Forum.

License and Copyright

The Dojo Toolkit (including this package) is dual licensed under BSD 3-Clause and AFL. For more information on the license please see the License Information. The Dojo Toolkit is Copyright (c) 2005-2018, The JS Foundation. All rights reserved.