openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

dojox

by dojo
1.16.4 (see all)

Dojo 1 - extras library. Please submit bugs to https://bugs.dojotoolkit.org/

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

148

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause OR AFL-2.1

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dojox

dojox is a meta-package of other packages that was historically a development area for the Dojo Toolkit. It contains packages that run the gamut of JavaScript technology. Over the years the modules and sub-packages have taken dramatically different paths. Some of the code is very mature, some of the code is experimental and some of the code is essentially abandoned. All of the packages require the Dojo Toolkit core and some require the widget library dijit.

While still being maintained, new development is primarily focused on modern Dojo.

Checkout the Dojo framework website or if you want a more detailed technical status and overview, checkout the Dojo roadmap.

You should read the README file contained in each sub-package to understand the status of the code contained within.

DojoX is currently not accepting any new sub-packages or projects. If you are interested in adding to the community of packages, please discuss in the Community Forum.

Installing

Installation instructions are available at dojotoolkit.org/download.

Getting Started

If you are starting out with Dojo, the following resources are available to you:

The Dojo Toolkit (including this package) is dual licensed under BSD 3-Clause and AFL. For more information on the license please see the License Information. The Dojo Toolkit is Copyright (c) 2005-2018, The JS Foundation. All rights reserved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial