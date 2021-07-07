util

util is a set of utilities developed to utilise with the Dojo Toolkit. It is best to read the documentation to understand what tools are available within the repository.

While still being maintained, new development is primarily focused on modern Dojo.

Checkout the Dojo framework website or if you want a more detailed technical status and overview, checkout the Dojo roadmap .

Installing

Installation instructions are available at dojotoolkit.org/download.

Getting Started

If you are starting out with Dojo, the following resources are available to you:

License and Copyright

The Dojo Toolkit (including this package) is dual licensed under BSD 3-Clause and AFL. For more information on the license please see the License Information. The Dojo Toolkit is Copyright (c) 2005-2018, The JS Foundation. All rights reserved.