Dojo 1.x modern themes
While still being maintained, new development is primarily focused on modern Dojo.
Checkout the Dojo framework website or if you want a more detailed technical status and overview, checkout the
Dojo roadmap.
npm install -g stylus
npm install -g grunt-cli
grunt THEME_NAME to compile css and open test application.
For general contributing guidelines see Dojo's Contributing Guildlines.
Adding a new theme:
Gruntfile.js.
Helpful information:
A flat theme for Dojo Dijit, Dojox and dgrid.
This theme is currently in development. Contributions welcome.
Run
grunt flat to compile CSS and open Flat Theme's test application for development.
To use Flat Theme right away simply copy the
flat directory and its contents to a location in your app, add/import
flat.css and add
class="flat" to the body tag.