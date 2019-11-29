themes

Dojo 1.x modern themes

While still being maintained, new development is primarily focused on modern Dojo.

Checkout the Dojo framework website or if you want a more detailed technical status and overview, checkout the Dojo roadmap .

Getting Started

Install globally Stylus and GruntJS.

npm install -g stylus

npm install -g grunt-cli

Run grunt THEME_NAME to compile css and open test application.

Contributing New Themes

For general contributing guidelines see Dojo's Contributing Guildlines.

Adding a new theme:

Create a uniquely named directory, also being the name of the theme. Add Grunt tasks for the theme to Gruntfile.js .

Helpful information:

Themes

Flat Theme

A flat theme for Dojo Dijit, Dojox and dgrid.

This theme is currently in development. Contributions welcome.

Run grunt flat to compile CSS and open Flat Theme's test application for development.