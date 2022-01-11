dojo

This is the foundation package for the Dojo 1 Toolkit. While still being maintained, new development is primarily focused on modern Dojo.

Checkout the Dojo framework website or if you want a more detailed technical status and overview, checkout the Dojo roadmap .

This package is sometimes referred to as the “core”, it contains the most generally applicable sub-packages and modules. The dojo package covers a wide range of functionality like Ajax, DOM manipulation, class-type programming, events, promises, data stores, drag-and-drop and internationalization libraries.

Installing

Installation instructions are available at dojotoolkit.org/download.

Getting Started

If you are starting out with Dojo, the following resources are available to you:

What to Use Dojo For and When to Use It

The following is a brief sampling of some of the areas where Dojo may prove to be the right tool for your next project:

For keeping your code fast and maintainable, Dojo offers an asynchronous module definition (AMD) loader -- encapsulating pieces of code into useful units, loading small JavaScript files only when they are needed, and loading files separately even when they are dependent on one another.

When you want to easily extend existing classes, share functionality among a number of classes, and maximize code reuse, Dojo provides class-like inheritance and “mixins.”

For creating advanced and customizable user interfaces out of refined, efficient, and modular pieces, Dojo’s Dijit framework offers several dozen enterprise-ready widgets -- including buttons, textboxes, form widgets with built-in validation, layout elements, and much more -- along with themes to lend them a consistent look. All of this is available for mobile environments as well.

For working with advanced vector graphics, Dojo’s GFX API can render graphics in a wide variety of formats, with support for seamless manipulation (skewing, rotating, resizing), gradients, responding to mouse events, and more.

The dojox/charting library supports powerful data visualization and dynamic charting, including a variety of 2D plots and animated charting elements.

When you need feature-rich, lightweight, and mobile-friendly grids/tables, Dojo offers the dgrid widget, along with customizable default themes and accompanying features such as in-cell editing, row/cell selection, column resizing/reordering, keyboard handling, pagination, and more.

Dojo is the officially supported framework for the ArcGIS API for JavaScript, one of the most widely used enterprise-grade APIs for web mapping and spatial analysis -- learning to use Dojo will open doors to creating richer web mapping applications using that API.

License and Copyright

The Dojo Toolkit (including this package) is dual licensed under BSD 3-Clause and AFL. For more information on the license please see the License Information. The Dojo Toolkit is Copyright (c) 2005-2018, JS Foundation. All rights reserved.