doiuse

Lint CSS for browser support against Can I use database.

Install

npm install -g doiuse

Usage Examples

Command Line

doiuse --browsers "ie >= 9, > 1%, last 2 versions" main.css cat main.css | doiuse --browsers "ie >= 9, > 1%, last 2 versions"

Sample output:

/projects/website/main.css: 5 : 3 : CSS3 Box -sizing not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 ), Chrome ( 36 , 37 , 38 ), Safari ( 8 , 7.1 ), Opera ( 24 , 25 ), iOS Safari ( 8 , 7.1 , 8.1 ), Android Browser ( 4.1 , 4.4 , 4.4 .4 ), IE Mobile ( 10 , 11 ) /projects/website/main.css: 6 : 3 : CSS3 Box -sizing not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 ), Chrome ( 36 , 37 , 38 ), Safari ( 8 , 7.1 ), Opera ( 24 , 25 ), iOS Safari ( 8 , 7.1 , 8.1 ), Android Browser ( 4.1 , 4.4 , 4.4 .4 ), IE Mobile ( 10 , 11 ) /projects/website/main.css: 8 : 3 : CSS user - select : none not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 ) /projects/website/main.css: 9 : 3 : CSS user - select : none not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 ) /projects/website/main.css: 10 : 3 : CSS user - select : none not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 ) /projects/website/main.css: 11 : 3 : CSS user - select : none not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 ) /projects/website/main.css: 12 : 3 : CSS user - select : none not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 ) /projects/website/main.css: 13 : 3 : Pointer events not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 , 10 ), Firefox ( 32 , 33 ), Chrome ( 36 , 37 , 38 ), Safari ( 8 , 7.1 ), Opera ( 24 , 25 ), iOS Safari ( 8 , 7.1 , 8.1 ), Android Browser ( 4.1 , 4.4 , 4.4 .4 ), IE Mobile ( 10 ) /projects/website/main.css: 14 : 3 : Pointer events not supported by : IE ( 8 , 9 , 10 ), Firefox ( 32 , 33 ), Chrome ( 36 , 37 , 38 ), Safari ( 8 , 7.1 ), Opera ( 24 , 25 ), iOS Safari ( 8 , 7.1 , 8.1 ), Android Browser ( 4.1 , 4.4 , 4.4 .4 ), IE Mobile ( 10 ) /projects/website/main.css: 32 : 3 : CSS3 Transforms not supported by : IE ( 8 )

Use --json to get output as (newline-delimited) JSON objects.

JS

var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); var doiuse = require ( 'doiuse' ); postcss(doiuse({ browsers :[ 'ie >= 6' , '> 1%' ], ignore : [ 'rem' ], ignoreFiles : [ '**/normalize.css' ], onFeatureUsage : function ( usageInfo ) { console .log(usageInfo.message); } })).process( "a { background-size: cover; }" )

Gulp

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var postcss = require ( 'postcss' ) var doiuse = require ( 'doiuse' ) gulp.src(src, { cwd : process.cwd() }) .pipe(gulp.postcss([ doiuse({ browsers : [ 'ie >= 8' , '> 1%' ], ignore : [ 'rem' ], ignoreFiles : [ '**/normalize.css' ], onFeatureUsage : function ( usageInfo ) { console .log(usageInfo.message) } }) ]))

How it works

In particular, the approach to detecting features usage is currently quite naive.

Refer to the data in /data/features.js.

If a feature in that dataset only specifies properties , we just use those properties for regex/substring matches against the properties used in the input CSS.

, we just use those properties for regex/substring matches against the properties used in the input CSS. If a feature also specifies values , then we also require that the associated value matches one of those values.

API Details

As a transform stream

var doiuse = require ( 'doiuse/stream' ); process.stdin .pipe(doiuse({ browsers : [ 'ie >= 8' , '> 1%' ], ignore : [ 'rem' ] })) .on( 'data' , function ( usageInfo ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(usageInfo)) })

Yields UsageInfo objects as described below.

As a postcss plugin

postcss(doiuse(opts)).process(css) , where opts is:

{ browsers : [ 'ie >= 8' , '> 1%' ], ignore : [ 'rem' ], ignoreFiles : [ '**/normalize.css' ], onFeatureUsage : function ( usageInfo ) { } }

And usageInfo looks like this:

{ message : '<input source>: line <l>, col <c> - CSS3 Gradients not supported by: IE (8)' , feature : 'css-gradients' , featureData : { title : 'CSS Gradients' , missing : "IE (8)" , missingData : { ie : { '8' : 'n' } }, caniuseData : { }, usage : {} }

Called once for each usage of each css feature not supported by the selected browsers.

Ignoring file-specific rules

For disabling some checks you can use just-in-place comments

Disables checks of all features

/* doiuse-disable feature */

Disables checks of specified feature(s) (can be comma separated list)

Re-enables checks of all features

/* doiuse-enable feature */

Enables checks of specified feature(s) (can be comma separated list)

for following lines in file

doiuse is an OPEN Open Source Project.

This means that individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

License

MIT

NOTE: Many of the files in test/cases are from autoprefixer-core, Copyright 2013 Andrey Sitnik andrey@sitnik.ru. Please see https://github.com/postcss/autoprefixer-core.