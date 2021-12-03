Try sending DoH lookups from your browser - https://dohjs.org
The purpose of dohjs is described well in the Internet standard document for DNS over HTTPS (RFC 8484):
allowing web applications to access DNS information via existing browser APIs in a safe way consistent with Cross Origin Resource Sharing (CORS)
If you're not using npm, you can skip to quickstart.
npm install dohjs
If you want to just use the command line tool
dohjs to issue DoH lookups, install it globally (or use npx):
npm install -g dohjs
NOTE: The above command may need to be run as root (how to fix this)
A simple way to start is to include doh.js in your HTML file. You can include it from jsdelivr or your local installation.
<!-- from CDN -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/dohjs@latest/dist/doh.min.js"></script>
<!-- from local installation -->
<script src="/path/to/node_modules/dohjs/dist/doh.min.js"></script>
If your project is mostly nodejs-style (e.g. you're using browserify),
you can
require() dohjs like so:
const doh = require('dohjs');
Now here's a quick example of a DoH lookup using dohjs:
// create your stub resolver
const resolver = new doh.DohResolver('https://1.1.1.1/dns-query');
// lookup the A records for example.com and log the IP addresses to the console
resolver.query('example.com', 'A')
.then(response => {
response.answers.forEach(ans => console.log(ans.data));
})
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Checkout our examples to see dohjs in action. See examples/README for a description of the examples.
To serve thr examples, run
npm start.
Your browser will open up to an index of your current directory, then just navigate to the examples and open whatever html file you were wanting to look at.
API documentation for dohjs can be found in docs/README.md.
Documentation for the dohjs CLI is in docs/cli.md.
We love contributors!
If you find a bug in dohjs, or you have a feature you'd like added, please open an issue and/or submit a pull request.
To run tests, clone the repo, and run:
npm test
The web interface is available at https://dohjs.org.
See the
gh-pages branch for code.
You'll probably get some CORS errors when sending DoH queries. A few ways to get around those are:
google-chrome --user-data-dir=/tmp/asdf --disable-web-security)
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * to allow everyone)
GPLv3 (see LICENSE)