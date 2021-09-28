This is an implementation of the best new compile-to-JS language, dogescript. Wow.
And yes, I am very aware I went about a very, er, non-conventional, way of parsing a language, and is probably riddled with bugs and edge-cases. However, this is dogescript, so anything goes!
npm install -g dogescript
dogescript without a file launches a REPL.
dogescript location/to/dogescript.djs pipes the result to stdout. Use a command like
dogescript dogescript.djs > compiled.js to save to a file.
Options:
--beautify - Runs the code through a beautifier.
--true-doge - Implements "true doge" mode, which splits lines by 3 spaces, instead of by newlines. This stays behind a flag until the spacing it exports is identical to non-true-doge mode. Deprecated in 2.4.0, to be removed in 3.0.0
--run - Runs the dogescript code
dogescript(file, beauty, trueDoge)
file - A string of Dogescript.
beauty - A boolean, set to true if you want the output to be ran through a beautifier.
trueDoge - A boolean, set to true if you want to enable true-doge mode. Deprecated in 2.4.0, to be removed in 3.0.0
.plz-load [path_to_doge]: loads dogescript code in the given file and adds it to the REPL environment. For this example, iota is a function that produces a series from 0 to n, ie:
iota 5 => [0,1,2,3,4], and is defined in
repl-test/iota.djs.
.plz-exit: exits the REPL environment and terminates the process. An alternative to
.exit.
iota.djs
such iota much n
very series is Array dose apply with null {length:n}&
dose map with Number.call Number
wow series
Loaded and execute
DOGE> .plz-load repl-test/iota.djs
DOGE> undefined
DOGE> plz iota with 5
[ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
DOGE>
Dogescript was originally created by Zach Bruggeman, and is now maintained by the @dogescript/core team. Thank you to every contributor who's helped along the way!
$ git log --format='%aN' | sort -u
Join us at dogescript.slack.com. Since it is slack, you'll need an invite to the channel. Visit this site to get invited. The invite site is built with slack-invite-automation and is deployed to heroku. Since we are on the free tier, dyno's take a bit to load so give it at least 30 seconds to load the first time.