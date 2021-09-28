dogescript

This is an implementation of the best new compile-to-JS language, dogescript. Wow.

And yes, I am very aware I went about a very, er, non-conventional, way of parsing a language, and is probably riddled with bugs and edge-cases. However, this is dogescript, so anything goes!

wow such dogescript very compiled next-generation npm wow

Installation

npm install -g dogescript

Usage

Command Line

dogescript without a file launches a REPL.

dogescript location/to/dogescript.djs pipes the result to stdout. Use a command like dogescript dogescript.djs > compiled.js to save to a file.

Options:

--beautify - Runs the code through a beautifier.

- Runs the code through a beautifier. --true-doge - Implements "true doge" mode, which splits lines by 3 spaces, instead of by newlines. This stays behind a flag until the spacing it exports is identical to non-true-doge mode. Deprecated in 2.4.0, to be removed in 3.0.0

- Implements "true doge" mode, which splits lines by 3 spaces, instead of by newlines. This stays behind a flag until the spacing it exports is identical to non-true-doge mode. Deprecated in 2.4.0, to be removed in 3.0.0 --run - Runs the dogescript code

Javascript

dogescript(file, beauty, trueDoge)

file - A string of Dogescript.

- A string of Dogescript. beauty - A boolean, set to true if you want the output to be ran through a beautifier.

- A boolean, set to true if you want the output to be ran through a beautifier. trueDoge - A boolean, set to true if you want to enable true-doge mode. Deprecated in 2.4.0, to be removed in 3.0.0

REPL Commands

.plz-load [path_to_doge] : loads dogescript code in the given file and adds it to the REPL environment. For this example, iota is a function that produces a series from 0 to n, ie: iota 5 => [0,1,2,3,4] , and is defined in repl-test/iota.djs .

: loads dogescript code in the given file and adds it to the REPL environment. For this example, iota is a function that produces a series from 0 to n, ie: , and is defined in . .plz-exit : exits the REPL environment and terminates the process. An alternative to .exit .

iota.djs

such iota much n very series is Array dose apply with null {length:n}& dose map with Number.call Number wow series

Loaded and execute

DOGE> .plz-load repl-test/iota.djs DOGE> undefined DOGE> plz iota with 5 [ 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 ] DOGE>

Language documentation

Projects using dogescript

Utilities

Syntax highlighting

Build plugins

dogeify: A Browserify transform for dogescript, also usable in Gulp

dogescript-loader: A Webpack loader to bundle dogescript modules.

grunt-dogescript: A Grunt plugin to compile dogescript (written in Dogescript!).

require-doge: Directly require() dogescript .djs files in node.js.

lineman-dogescript: A Lineman plugin to compile dogescript.

Contributors

Dogescript was originally created by Zach Bruggeman, and is now maintained by the @dogescript/core team. Thank you to every contributor who's helped along the way!

$ git log Alistair Mersereau Bart van der Schoor Bartvds Ben Atkin Cassidy Bridges Chad Engler Chris Wheatley Christina Liu Daniel Lockhart Elan Shanker Erik Erwitt Jacob Groundwater Jan Monterrubio (AnEmortalKid) Joe Dailey Johann Philipp Strathausen Joseph Dailey Mario Nachbaur Nicholas Scheurich Patrick Piemonte Peter Carnesciali Ray Toal Zach Bruggeman achesak alehander42 alistair.mersereau dogejs jasdev noformnocontent

Community

Join us at dogescript.slack.com. Since it is slack, you'll need an invite to the channel. Visit this site to get invited. The invite site is built with slack-invite-automation and is deployed to heroku. Since we are on the free tier, dyno's take a bit to load so give it at least 30 seconds to load the first time.