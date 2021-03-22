Datadog API Node.JS Client.
Official Datadog API Documentation: http://docs.datadoghq.com/api/
dogapi API Docs: http://brettlangdon.github.io/node-dogapi/
dogapi does not provide any functionality to talk to a local
dogstatsd server.
This library is purely an interface to the HTTP api.
If you are looking for a good Datadog StatsD library, I recommend checking out node-dogstatsd.
From NPM:
[sudo] npm install dogapi
From source:
git clone git://github.com/brettlangdon/node-dogapi.git
cd ./node-dogapi
npm install
You will need your Datadog api key as well as an application key to use
dogapi.
Keys can be found at: https://app.datadoghq.com/account/settings#api
var dogapi = require("dogapi");
var options = {
api_key: "YOUR_KEY_HERE",
app_key: "YOUR_KEY_HERE",
// if you are on the Datadog EU site, you need to overwrite the default value of api_host key:
// api_host: "app.datadoghq.eu"
};
dogapi.initialize(options);
If you are behind a proxy you need to a proxy agent. You can use the https proxy agent from http://blog.vanamco.com/proxy-requests-in-node-js/ if you like. To configure dogapi with the agent just add it to the options.
var dogapi = require("dogapi");
//Code from http://blog.vanamco.com/proxy-requests-in-node-js/
var HttpsProxyAgent = require("./httpsproxyagent");
var agent = new HttpsProxyAgent({
proxyHost: "MY_PROXY_HOST",
proxyPort: 3128
});
var options = {
api_key: "YOUR_KEY_HERE",
app_key: "YOUR_KEY_HERE",
proxy_agent: agent
};
dogapi.initialize(options);
dogapi now ships with a command line interface
dogapi. To use it you
will need a
.dogapirc file which meets the standards of
https://github.com/dominictarr/rc
The config file must contain both
api_key and
app_key keys (you can find
your datadog api and app keys here
https://app.datadoghq.com/account/settings#api)
Example:
{
"api_key": "<API_KEY>",
"app_key": "<APP_KEY>"
}
Please run
dogapi --help to see current usage documentation for the tool.
Every api method available in
dogapi is exposed via the cli tool.
We have updated major versions for this library due to a backwards incompatible change to the argument format for
dogapi.metric.send and
dogapi.metric.send_all.
Previously in
1.x.x:
var now = parseInt(new Date().getTime() / 1000);
dogapi.metric.send("metric.name", 50);
dogapi.metric.send("metric.name", [now, 50]);
Now in
2.x.x:
var now = parseInt(new Date().getTime() / 1000);
dogapi.metric.send("metric.name", 50);
dogapi.metric.send("metric.name", [50, 100]);
dogapi.metric.send("metric.name", [[now, 50]]);
Previously in
1.x.x:
var now = parseInt(new Date().getTime() / 1000);
var metrics = [
{
metric: "metric.name",
points: [now, 50]
},
{
metric: "metric.name",
points: 50
}
];
dogapi.metric.send_all(metrics);
Now in
2.x.x:
var now = parseInt(new Date().getTime() / 1000);
var metrics = [
{
metric: "metric.name",
points: [[now, 50]]
},
{
metric: "metric.name",
points: [50, 100]
},
{
metric: "metric.name",
points: 50
}
];
dogapi.metric.send_all(metrics);
The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2013 Brett Langdon me@brett.is
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
I am using this in production app metrics. I am using dataDog product for app metrics and monitoring. At some cases I can't communicate with statsD. As an alternate to this we can use this dogapi as http interface which send the metrics data to cloud with API key configuration. If huge metrics, it slow down my application performance.