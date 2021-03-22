dogapi

Datadog API Node.JS Client.

Official Datadog API Documentation: http://docs.datadoghq.com/api/

dogapi API Docs: http://brettlangdon.github.io/node-dogapi/

StatsD

dogapi does not provide any functionality to talk to a local dogstatsd server. This library is purely an interface to the HTTP api.

If you are looking for a good Datadog StatsD library, I recommend checking out node-dogstatsd.

Installation

From NPM:

[sudo] npm install dogapi

From source:

git clone git://github.com/brettlangdon/node-dogapi.git cd ./node-dogapi npm install

Configuration

You will need your Datadog api key as well as an application key to use dogapi .

Keys can be found at: https://app.datadoghq.com/account/settings#api

var dogapi = require ( "dogapi" ); var options = { api_key : "YOUR_KEY_HERE" , app_key : "YOUR_KEY_HERE" , }; dogapi.initialize(options);

HTTPS Proxy

If you are behind a proxy you need to a proxy agent. You can use the https proxy agent from http://blog.vanamco.com/proxy-requests-in-node-js/ if you like. To configure dogapi with the agent just add it to the options.

var dogapi = require ( "dogapi" ); var HttpsProxyAgent = require ( "./httpsproxyagent" ); var agent = new HttpsProxyAgent({ proxyHost : "MY_PROXY_HOST" , proxyPort : 3128 }); var options = { api_key : "YOUR_KEY_HERE" , app_key : "YOUR_KEY_HERE" , proxy_agent : agent }; dogapi.initialize(options);

CLI Usage

dogapi now ships with a command line interface dogapi . To use it you will need a .dogapirc file which meets the standards of https://github.com/dominictarr/rc

The config file must contain both api_key and app_key keys (you can find your datadog api and app keys here https://app.datadoghq.com/account/settings#api)

Example:

{ "api_key" : "<API_KEY>" , "app_key" : "<APP_KEY>" }

Usage

Please run dogapi --help to see current usage documentation for the tool.

Every api method available in dogapi is exposed via the cli tool.

Major changes from 1.x.x to 2.x.x

We have updated major versions for this library due to a backwards incompatible change to the argument format for dogapi.metric.send and dogapi.metric.send_all .

Previously in 1.x.x :

var now = parseInt ( new Date ().getTime() / 1000 ); dogapi.metric.send( "metric.name" , 50 ); dogapi.metric.send( "metric.name" , [now, 50 ]);

Now in 2.x.x :

var now = parseInt ( new Date ().getTime() / 1000 ); dogapi.metric.send( "metric.name" , 50 ); dogapi.metric.send( "metric.name" , [ 50 , 100 ]); dogapi.metric.send( "metric.name" , [[now, 50 ]]);

Previously in 1.x.x :

var now = parseInt ( new Date ().getTime() / 1000 ); var metrics = [ { metric : "metric.name" , points : [now, 50 ] }, { metric : "metric.name" , points : 50 } ]; dogapi.metric.send_all(metrics);

Now in 2.x.x :

var now = parseInt ( new Date ().getTime() / 1000 ); var metrics = [ { metric : "metric.name" , points : [[now, 50 ]] }, { metric : "metric.name" , points : [ 50 , 100 ] }, { metric : "metric.name" , points : 50 } ]; dogapi.metric.send_all(metrics);

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright (c) 2013 Brett Langdon me@brett.is

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.