The umi theme of docz.
You can sort your documents by setting the
order property in
*.mdx.
---
name: BarComonent
subName: Bar Component
route: /bar
order: 1
---
Also, you can group your documents by setting the
menu property.
---
name: FooComonent
subName: Foo Component
route: /foo
menu: Basic Usage
menuOrder: 1
---
---
name: AdvanceFooComonent
subName: Advanced Foo Component
route: /foo-advance
menu: Advanced Usage
menuOrder: 2
---
By sorting multiple documents and menus,
order is prior to
menuOrder.
Use your own logo by changing the
logo property:
// doczrc.js
export default {
themeConfig: {
logo: {
src: '/path/of/my/logo',
width: 150,
},
},
}
If you want to customize
<Playground> theme, you just need to import the css of your codemirror theme and change the
codemirrorTheme to use your theme. One of ways to import a new css without pain, is add new link on
htmlContext:
// doczrc.js
export default {
htmlContext: {
head: {
links: [
{
rel: 'stylesheet',
href: 'https://codemirror.net/theme/dracula.css',
},
],
},
},
themeConfig: {
codemirrorTheme: 'dracula',
},
}
themeConfig
As explained on Customizing section of docz website, you can customize the theme that you're using by changing
themeConfig property on your
doczrc.js. So, each theme has your own specific configuration and for this theme, is that the default config and what you can change:
const config = {
/**
* Mode
*/
mode: 'light', // you can use: 'dark' or 'light'
/**
* Show/hide Playground editor by default
*/
showPlaygroundEditor: true,
/**
* Set the numbers of max lines before scroll editor
*/
linesToScrollEditor: 14
/**
* Customize codemirror theme
*/
codemirrorTheme: 'docz-light',
/**
* Logo
*/
logo: {
src: null,
width: null,
},
/**
* Radius
*/
radii: '4px',
/**
* Colors (depends on select mode)
*/
colors: {
white: '#FFFFFF',
grayExtraLight: '#EEF1F5',
grayLight: '#CED4DE',
gray: '#7D899C',
grayDark: '#2D3747',
grayExtraDark: '#1D2330',
dark: '#13161F',
blue: '#0B5FFF',
skyBlue: '#1FB6FF',
/** properties bellow depends on mode select */
primary: colors.blue,
text: colors.grayDark,
link: colors.blue,
footerText: colors.grayDark,
sidebarBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
sidebarText: colors.dark,
sidebarHighlight: null,
sidebarBorder: colors.grayLight,
background: colors.white,
border: colors.grayLight,
theadColor: colors.gray,
theadBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
tableColor: colors.dark,
codeBg: lighten(0.02, colors.grayExtraLight),
codeColor: colors.gray,
preBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
blockquoteBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
blockquoteBorder: colors.grayLight,
blockquoteColor: colors.gray,
},
/**
* Styles
*/
styles: {
body: css`
font-family: ${get('fonts.ui')};
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 1.6;
`,
h1: css`
margin: 40px 0 20px;
font-family: ${get('fonts.display')};
font-size: 48px;
font-weight: 500;
letter-spacing: -0.02em;
`,
h2: css`
margin: 30px 0 20px;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-family: ${get('fonts.display')};
font-weight: 500;
font-size: 28px;
letter-spacing: -0.02em;
`,
h3: css`
margin: 25px 0 10px;
font-size: 20px;
font-weight: 400;
`,
h4: css`
margin: 25px 0 10px;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
`,
h5: css`
margin: 20px 0 10px;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
`,
h6: css`
margin: 20px 0 10px;
font-size: 16px;
font-weight: 400;
text-transform: uppercase;
`,
ol: css`
padding: 0;
margin: 10px 0 10px;
`,
ul: css`
padding: 0;
margin: 10px 0 10px;
`,
playground: css`
padding: 40px;
`,
code: css`
margin: 0 3px;
border-radius: 3px;
font-family: ${get('fonts.mono')};
padding: 2px 5px;
font-size: 0.8em;
border: '1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.02)';
`,
pre: css`
font-family: ${get('fonts.mono')};
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 1.8;
`,
paragraph: css`
margin: 10px 0 20px 0;
`,
table: css`
overflow-y: hidden;
width: 100%;
font-family: ${get('fonts.mono')};
font-size: 14px;
overflow-x: initial;
display: block;
`,
blockquote: css`
margin: 25px 0;
padding: 20px;
font-style: italic;
font-size: 16px;
`,
}
}