openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

docz-theme-umi

by umijs
2.1.1 (see all)

The umi theme of docz.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

936

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

docz-theme-umi

The umi theme of docz.

Sorting your documents

You can sort your documents by setting the order property in *.mdx.

---
name: BarComonent
subName: Bar Component
route: /bar
order: 1
---

Also, you can group your documents by setting the menu property.

---
name: FooComonent
subName: Foo Component
route: /foo
menu: Basic Usage
menuOrder: 1
---


---
name: AdvanceFooComonent
subName: Advanced Foo Component
route: /foo-advance
menu: Advanced Usage
menuOrder: 2
---

By sorting multiple documents and menus, order is prior to menuOrder.

Use your own logo by changing the logo property:

// doczrc.js
export default {
  themeConfig: {
    logo: {
      src: '/path/of/my/logo',
      width: 150,
    },
  },
}

Changing playground theme

If you want to customize <Playground> theme, you just need to import the css of your codemirror theme and change the codemirrorTheme to use your theme. One of ways to import a new css without pain, is add new link on htmlContext:

// doczrc.js
export default {
  htmlContext: {
    head: {
      links: [
        {
          rel: 'stylesheet',
          href: 'https://codemirror.net/theme/dracula.css',
        },
      ],
    },
  },
  themeConfig: {
    codemirrorTheme: 'dracula',
  },
}

Default themeConfig

As explained on Customizing section of docz website, you can customize the theme that you're using by changing themeConfig property on your doczrc.js. So, each theme has your own specific configuration and for this theme, is that the default config and what you can change:

const config = {
  /**
   * Mode
   */
  mode: 'light', // you can use: 'dark' or 'light'
  /**
   * Show/hide Playground editor by default
   */
  showPlaygroundEditor: true,
  /**
   * Set the numbers of max lines before scroll editor
   */
  linesToScrollEditor: 14
  /**
   * Customize codemirror theme
   */
  codemirrorTheme: 'docz-light',
  /**
   * Logo
   */
  logo: {
    src: null,
    width: null,
  },
  /**
   * Radius
   */
  radii: '4px',
  /**
   * Colors (depends on select mode)
   */
  colors: {
    white: '#FFFFFF',
    grayExtraLight: '#EEF1F5',
    grayLight: '#CED4DE',
    gray: '#7D899C',
    grayDark: '#2D3747',
    grayExtraDark: '#1D2330',
    dark: '#13161F',
    blue: '#0B5FFF',
    skyBlue: '#1FB6FF',
    /** properties bellow depends on mode select */
    primary: colors.blue,
    text: colors.grayDark,
    link: colors.blue,
    footerText: colors.grayDark,
    sidebarBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
    sidebarText: colors.dark,
    sidebarHighlight: null,
    sidebarBorder: colors.grayLight,
    background: colors.white,
    border: colors.grayLight,
    theadColor: colors.gray,
    theadBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
    tableColor: colors.dark,
    codeBg: lighten(0.02, colors.grayExtraLight),
    codeColor: colors.gray,
    preBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
    blockquoteBg: colors.grayExtraLight,
    blockquoteBorder: colors.grayLight,
    blockquoteColor: colors.gray,
  },
  /**
   * Styles
   */
  styles: {
    body: css`
      font-family: ${get('fonts.ui')};
      font-size: 16px;
      line-height: 1.6;
    `,
    h1: css`
      margin: 40px 0 20px;
      font-family: ${get('fonts.display')};
      font-size: 48px;
      font-weight: 500;
      letter-spacing: -0.02em;
    `,
    h2: css`
      margin: 30px 0 20px;
      line-height: 1.4em;
      font-family: ${get('fonts.display')};
      font-weight: 500;
      font-size: 28px;
      letter-spacing: -0.02em;
    `,
    h3: css`
      margin: 25px 0 10px;
      font-size: 20px;
      font-weight: 400;
    `,
    h4: css`
      margin: 25px 0 10px;
      font-size: 16px;
      font-weight: 400;
    `,
    h5: css`
      margin: 20px 0 10px;
      font-size: 16px;
      font-weight: 400;
    `,
    h6: css`
      margin: 20px 0 10px;
      font-size: 16px;
      font-weight: 400;
      text-transform: uppercase;
    `,
    ol: css`
      padding: 0;
      margin: 10px 0 10px;
    `,
    ul: css`
      padding: 0;
      margin: 10px 0 10px;
    `,
    playground: css`
      padding: 40px;
    `,
    code: css`
      margin: 0 3px;
      border-radius: 3px;
      font-family: ${get('fonts.mono')};
      padding: 2px 5px;
      font-size: 0.8em;
      border: '1px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.02)';
    `,
    pre: css`
      font-family: ${get('fonts.mono')};
      font-size: 14px;
      line-height: 1.8;
    `,
    paragraph: css`
      margin: 10px 0 20px 0;
    `,
    table: css`
      overflow-y: hidden;
      width: 100%;
      font-family: ${get('fonts.mono')};
      font-size: 14px;
      overflow-x: initial;
      display: block;
    `,
    blockquote: css`
      margin: 25px 0;
      padding: 20px;
      font-style: italic;
      font-size: 16px;
    `,
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial