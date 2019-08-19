The umi theme of docz.

Sorting your documents

You can sort your documents by setting the order property in *.mdx .

--- name: BarComonent subName: Bar Component route: /bar order: 1 ---

Also, you can group your documents by setting the menu property.

--- name: FooComonent subName: Foo Component route: /foo menu: Basic Usage menuOrder: 1 ---

--- name: AdvanceFooComonent subName: Advanced Foo Component route: /foo-advance menu: Advanced Usage menuOrder: 2 ---

By sorting multiple documents and menus, order is prior to menuOrder .

Changing your logo

Use your own logo by changing the logo property:

export default { themeConfig : { logo : { src : '/path/of/my/logo' , width : 150 , }, }, }

Changing playground theme

If you want to customize <Playground> theme, you just need to import the css of your codemirror theme and change the codemirrorTheme to use your theme. One of ways to import a new css without pain, is add new link on htmlContext :

export default { htmlContext : { head : { links : [ { rel : 'stylesheet' , href : 'https://codemirror.net/theme/dracula.css' , }, ], }, }, themeConfig : { codemirrorTheme : 'dracula' , }, }

Default themeConfig

As explained on Customizing section of docz website, you can customize the theme that you're using by changing themeConfig property on your doczrc.js . So, each theme has your own specific configuration and for this theme, is that the default config and what you can change: