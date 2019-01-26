Open Source docxtemplater image module

This repository holds an maintained version of docxtemplater image module.

This package is open source. There is also a paid version maintained by docxtemplater author.

Note this version is compatible with docxtemplater 3.x.

Installation

You first need to install docxtemplater by following its installation guide.

For Node.js install this package:

npm install docxtemplater-image-module-free

For the browser find builds in build/ directory.

Alternatively, you can create your own build from the sources:

npm run compile npm run browserify npm run uglify

Usage

Assuming your docx or pptx template contains only the text {%image} :

var ImageModule = require ( 'open-docxtemplater-image-module' ); var opts = {} opts.centered = false ; opts.fileType = "docx" ; opts.getImage = function ( tagValue, tagName ) { return fs.readFileSync(tagValue); } opts.getSize = function ( img, tagValue, tagName ) { return [ 150 , 150 ]; } var imageModule = new ImageModule(opts); var zip = new JSZip(content); var doc = new Docxtemplater() .attachModule(imageModule) .loadZip(zip) .setData({ image : 'examples/image.png' }) .render(); var buffer = doc .getZip() .generate({ type : "nodebuffer" }); fs.writeFile( "test.docx" ,buffer);

Some notes regarding templates:

docx files: the placeholder {%image} must be in a dedicated paragraph.

files: the placeholder must be in a dedicated paragraph. pptx files: the placeholder {%image} must be in a dedicated text cell.

In the browser, this shows how to get the image asynchronously :

< html > < script src = "node_modules/docxtemplater/build/docxtemplater.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/jszip/dist/jszip.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/jszip/vendor/FileSaver.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/jszip-utils/dist/jszip-utils.js" > </ script > < script src = "build/imagemodule.js" > </ script > < script > JSZipUtils.getBinaryContent( 'examples/image-example.docx' , function ( error, content ) { if (error) { console .error(error); return ; } var opts = {} opts.centered = false ; opts.getImage = function ( tagValue, tagName ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { JSZipUtils.getBinaryContent(tagValue, function ( error, content ) { if (error) { return reject(error); } return resolve(content); }); }); } opts.getSize = function ( img, tagValue, tagName ) { return [ 150 , 150 ]; return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { var image = new Image(); image.src = url; image.onload = function ( ) { resolve([image.width, image.height]); }; image.onerror = function ( e ) { console .log( 'img, tagValue, tagName : ' , img, tagValue, tagName); alert( "An error occured while loading " + tagValue); reject(e); } }); } var imageModule = new ImageModule(opts); var zip = new JSZip(content); var doc = new docxtemplater() .loadZip(zip) .attachModule(imageModule) .compile(); doc.resolveData({ image : 'examples/image.png' }).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'ready' ); doc.render(); var out = doc.getZip().generate({ type : "blob" , mimeType : "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document" , }); saveAs(out, "generated.docx" ); }) }); </ script > </ html >

Centering images

You can center all images by setting the global switch to true opts.centered = true .

If you would like to choose which images should be centered one by one:

Set the global switch to false opts.centered = false .

. Use {%image} for images that shouldn't be centered.

for images that shouldn't be centered. Use {%%image} for images that you would like to see centered.

In pptx generated documents, images are centered vertically and horizontally relative to the parent cell.

Async support

It is possible to get images asynchronously by returning a Promise in the getImage function and use the docxtemplater async api : http://docxtemplater.readthedocs.io/en/latest/async.html

You can also return a promise in the getSize function if you want to resolve the size asynchronously (like in the browser example above).

Here is an example in node that allows you to retrieve values from an URL and use a fixed width, and keep the aspect ratio.

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const DocxTemplater = require ( "docxtemplater" ); const https = require ( "https" ); const Stream = require ( "stream" ).Transform; const ImageModule = require ( "./es6" ); const JSZip = require ( "jszip" ); const content = fs.readFileSync( "demo_template.docx" ); const data = { image : "https://docxtemplater.com/xt-pro.png" }; const opts = {}; opts.getImage = function ( tagValue, tagName ) { console .log(tagValue, tagName); return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { getHttpData(tagValue, function ( err, data ) { if (err) { return reject(err); } resolve(data); }); }); }; opts.getSize = function ( img, tagValue, tagName ) { console .log(tagValue, tagName); const sizeOf = require ( "image-size" ); const sizeObj = sizeOf(img); console .log(sizeObj); const forceWidth = 600 ; const ratio = forceWidth / sizeObj.width; return [ forceWidth, Math .round(sizeObj.height * ratio), ]; }; const imageModule = new ImageModule(opts); const zip = new JSZip(content); const doc = new DocxTemplater() .loadZip(zip) .attachModule(imageModule) .compile(); doc .resolveData(data) .then( function ( ) { console .log( "data resolved" ); doc.render(); const buffer = doc .getZip() .generate({ type : "nodebuffer" , compression : "DEFLATE" }); fs.writeFileSync( "test.docx" , buffer); console .log( "rendered" ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log( "An error occured" , error); }); function getHttpData ( url, callback ) { https .request(url, function ( response ) { if (response.statusCode !== 200 ) { return callback( new Error ( `Request to ${url} failed, status code: ${response.statusCode} ` ) ); } const data = new Stream(); response.on( "data" , function ( chunk ) { data.push(chunk); }); response.on( "end" , function ( ) { callback( null , data.read()); }); response.on( "error" , function ( e ) { callback(e); }); }) .end(); }

Size and path based on placeholder

You can have customizable image loader using the template's placeholder name.

opts.getImage = function ( tagValue, tagName ) { if (tagName === 'logo' ) return fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/logos/' + tagValue); return fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/images/' + tagValue); };

The same thing can be used to customize image size.

opts.getSize = function ( img, tagValue, tagName ) { if (tagName === 'logo' ) return [ 100 , 100 ]; return [ 300 , 300 ]; };

Base64 include

You can use base64 images with the following code: