a docx/pptx/xlsx parser, here's a demo.

API

import docx4js from "docx4js" docx4js.load( "~/test.docx" ).then( docx => { docx.render( function createElement ( type,props,children ) { return {type,props,children} }) const ModelHandler= require ( "docx4js/lib/openxml/docx/model-handler" ).default class MyModelhandler extends ModelHandler { onp({type,children,node,...}, node, officeDocument){ } } const handler= new MyModelhandler() handler.on( "*" , function ( {type,children,node,...}, node, officeDocument ) { console .log( "found model:" +type) }) handler.on( "r" , function ( {type,children,node,...}, node, officeDocument ) { console .log( "found a run" ) }) docx.parse(handler) docx.officeDocument.content( "w\\:t" ).text( "hello" ) docx.save( "~/changed.docx" ) }) docx4js.create().then( docx => { docx.save( "~/new.docx" ) })

*please note 3.x is totally different from 2.x, everything is breaking change.

*please note 2.x is totally different from 1.x, everything is breaking change.

docx4js is a javascript docx parser.

The original goal is to support docx, pptx, and xlsx, but it's a huge work, so I limited to docx so far.

In sake of performance, the implementation doesn't keep parsed structure. It only traverse docx content, and identify docx model, then call passed visitors one by one. No matter content, and styles, are all with the same stratigy. This method makes it do more with less memory.

There are lots of information in docx, but the client application usually only cares about part of them, such as content only, structure only, some styles, or some attributes. The client application is able to handle special word model by TYPE.

Attributes of word model usually affects styles, but I don't understand all of them, so I'm lazy just to iterate every attribute, and some unknown child elements, so client application is possible to catch all information you know.

pptx supported since 3.1.30

Features

environment

nodejs

browser IE9+ firefox chrome



identified models

section

header

footer

paragraph

inline

numbering

heading

shape group line roundRect rect

image

hyperlink

table row cell

control. checkbox checked comboBox value options: {displayText, value} date value format locale dropDownList value options: {displayText, value} gallery picture richtext text value

text softHyphen noBreakHyphen tab symbol

field date hyperlink ref

OLE: {type:"object", embed, prog, data}

diagram

equation

bookmark

range

br

chart

style

document default style

named style

style inheritance

paragraph

character

numbering

section

table

License

MIT