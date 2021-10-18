docx2html

docx2html is a javascript converter from docx to html on nodejs and browser. here's a demo.

installation

npm install docx2html

example

const docx2html= require ( "docx2html" ) docx2html(input.files[ 0 ])

api

docx2html(docx, options), return a promise object, options support container: a HTMLElement to append converted html, default value is document.body asImageURL(data): to convert image data to url, only required for nodejs

the promise object resolved with an object with following functions content: the converted dom toString(/options:{template(style,body,props), extendScript:}/) asZip(options) download(options) save(options) release(): to release image resources



License

MIT, and I also provide commercial support for tickets and enhancement to pay my rent.

Feature

It is based on docx4js 1.x to parse docx, and utilize docx4js api to traverse docx models and convert docx models to html elements.

Ideally, each docx model should have a specific converter to create accordingly html elements, so the design is simply to map from type of docx model to html element constructor.

While, the difficulty is that some docx models are difficult to be expressed in html. It's luckly that we have CSS3 that make some rich styles possible in html, such as numbering, all(12) kinds of table styles.

Word shape utilizes SVG to draw lines, rects, and etc, but so far it only supports limited shapes, while the left job is time.

P of html, according to HTML specification, is restricted not to include any block container, such as div, so there's no p tag, but all div with paragraph styles, and then do some arrangement when dom is ready with a small javascript code.

It keeps header and footer for every section, but there's no conditional consideration, such as odd and even header/footer.

Word Field is kept, while so far only link is supported.

environment

nodejs

browser IE9+ firefox chrome



model

section

header

footer

paragraph

link

numbering many

shape rect circle round rect

table

textbox

inline content

heading h1 ~ h6

Field hyperlink

img

style

document default

named style

section style page layout columns column style

paragraph style

inline style

style inheriance

table style all(12) word built in styles styles on first/last/even/odd row/column styles on 4 cornor cells

numbering style

bullet style

shape rotate text direction positioning vertical page/margin - top/bottom/absolute horizontal page left/right/center/inside/outside/absolute margin/leftMargin/RightMargin/inMargin/outMargin/column left/right/center/absolute



ToDo