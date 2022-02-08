openbase logo
docx-study

by Dolan
1.0.3 (see all)

Easily generate .docx files with JS/TS with a nice declarative API. Works for Node and on the Browser.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

80

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Easily generate .docx files with JS/TS. Works for Node and on the Browser.

Demo

Browser

Here are examples of docx being used with basic HTML/JS in a browser environment:

Here is an example of docx working in Angular:

Here is an example of docx working in React:

Here is an example of docx working in Vue.js:

Node

Press endpoint on the RunKit website:

More here

How to use & Documentation

Please refer to the documentation at https://docx.js.org/ for details on how to use this library, examples and much more!

Examples

Check the demo folder for examples.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines here.

Used by

...and many more!

Made with 💖

