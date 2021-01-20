openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
doc

docx

by Dolan
7.2.0 (see all)

Easily generate .docx files with JS/TS with a nice declarative API. Works for Node and on the Browser.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.4K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

79

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js DOCX Builder

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

clippy the assistant

Easily generate .docx files with JS/TS. Works for Node and on the Browser.

NPM version Downloads per month GitHub Action Workflow Status Dependency Status Known Vulnerabilities Chat on Gitter PRs Welcome codecov

drawing

Demo

Browser

Here are examples of docx being used with basic HTML/JS in a browser environment:

Here is an example of docx working in Angular:

Here is an example of docx working in React:

Here is an example of docx working in Vue.js:

Node

Press endpoint on the RunKit website:

RunKit Instructions

More here

How to use & Documentation

Please refer to the documentation at https://docx.js.org/ for details on how to use this library, examples and much more!

Examples

Check the demo folder for examples.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines here.

Used by

drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing drawing

...and many more!

patreon browserstack

Made with 💖

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

car
carboneFast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
docxtemplaterGenerate docx pptx and xlsx (Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel documents) from templates, from Node.js, the Browser and the command line / Demo: https://www.docxtemplater.com/demo
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
36K
off
officegenStandalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
generate-docxGenerates .docx from template and data
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
102
db
docx-builderNPM Module for creating or merging .docx files
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
402
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

Best of JavaScript
bestofjs.orgBest of JavaScriptCheck out the most popular open-source projects and the latest trends about the web platform and Node.js.
Tutorial
docx.js.orgdocx - Generate .docx documents with JavaScriptGenerate .docx documents with JavaScript
Tutorial
docx.js.orgdocx - Generate .docx documents with JavaScriptGenerate .docx documents with JavaScript
docxjs – Coding With The Force
codingwiththeforce.com1 year agodocxjs – Coding With The ForceIn this episode we go over how to generate a word document from a custom built lightning web component using the docxjs javascript library. This will allow you to generate pretty much any kind of word doc you could theoretically need to create from your Salesforce data. Please consider donating to …
Salesforce Developer Tutorial(LWC): How to Generate a Word Document from a Lightning Web Component
www.youtube.com1 year agoSalesforce Developer Tutorial(LWC): How to Generate a Word Document from a Lightning Web ComponentIn this episode we go over how to generate a word document from a custom built lightning web component using the docxjs javascript library. This will allow y...