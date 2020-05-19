openbase logo
docute

by EGOIST
4.23.3 (see all)

📚 Effortless documentation, done right.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ATTENTION: this project is no longer actively maintained (I still push some code once in a while), if you want to see improvements on this project, please consider sponsoring me.

Docute

npm version jsdelivr downloads circleci donate

Effortless documentation, done right.

Features

  • No build process, website is generated on the fly.
  • A simple yet elegant UI that is dedicated to documentation.
  • Leveraging the power of Markdown and Vue.
  • Extensible plugin system, plenty of official and community plugins.

Documentation

Resources

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

Docute © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

Website · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

