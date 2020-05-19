Docute

Effortless documentation, done right.

Features

No build process, website is generated on the fly.

A simple yet elegant UI that is dedicated to documentation.

Leveraging the power of Markdown and Vue.

Extensible plugin system, plenty of official and community plugins.

Documentation

v4 (latest) docs : https://docute.org

: https://docute.org v3 (legacy) docs: https://v3.docute.org

Resources

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

Docute © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).