ATTENTION: this project is no longer actively maintained (I still push some code once in a while), if you want to see improvements on this project, please consider sponsoring me.
Docute
Effortless documentation, done right.
Features
- No build process, website is generated on the fly.
- A simple yet elegant UI that is dedicated to documentation.
- Leveraging the power of Markdown and Vue.
- Extensible plugin system, plenty of official and community plugins.
Documentation
Resources
Contributing
- Fork it!
- Create your feature branch:
git checkout -b my-new-feature
- Commit your changes:
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
- Push to the branch:
git push origin my-new-feature
- Submit a pull request :D
Author
Docute © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).
Website · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily