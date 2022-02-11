Redoc for Docusaurus v2.
A Docusaurus Preset that combines the below 2 packages to easily add API doc(s) to your docs site.
A wrapper around
RedocStandalone to make it match the Dcousaurus Theme with added support for Dark Mode.
A content plugin that creates pages from your OpenAPI files or URLs and renders them using the Redoc component from the theme.
Docs website and example project show casing the preset in action with multiple different OpenAPI specs.
Any help is greatly appreciated, check the DEVELOPMENT.md for help on how to setup the project in your local and CONTRIBUTING.md for general info about the contribution workflow.
To have the documentation and API reference in the same site with the same headers/footers. Read more in the blog post, OpenAPI for Docusaurus.
See this issue, https://github.com/facebook/docusaurus/issues/638, and this gist, https://gist.github.com/rohit-gohri/b1a19f37702cfe4a6c5a47933a11785b for more details and history.