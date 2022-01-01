openbase logo
dls

docusaurus-lunr-search

by Praveen N
2.1.15

Offline search component for Docusaurus V2

Overview

7.2K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Similar Plugin https://github.com/easyops-cn/docusaurus-search-local

docusaurus-lunr-search

Offline Search for Docusaurus V2

Demo Website

MIT Licence

npm version

Sample

Prerequisites

worker_thread is needed, suggested node version > 12.X For older version of node use docusaurus-lunr-search version 2.1.0 (npm i docusaurus-lunr-search@2.1.0)

How to Use ?

  1. Install this package
npm i docusaurus-lunr-search  --save
  1. Then run npm install to update, build, and link the packages
npm install
  1. Then run docusaurus swizzle
npm run swizzle docusaurus-lunr-search SearchBar -- --danger
  1. Add the docusaurus-lunr-search plugin to your docusaurus.config.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
    plugins: [require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search')],
}
  1. Then build your Docusaurus project
npm run build
  1. Serve your application
npx http-server ./build

Note: Docusaurus search information can only be generated from a production build. Local development is currently not supported.

Language options

module.exports = {
  // ...
    plugins: [[ require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search'), {
      languages: ['en', 'de'] // language codes
    }]],
}

Supports all the language listed here https://github.com/MihaiValentin/lunr-languages

Other options

excludeRoutes

You can exclude certain routes from the search by using this option:

module.exports = {
  // ...
    plugins: [
    [require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search'), {
        excludeRoutes: [
            'docs/changelogs/**/*', // exclude changelogs from indexing
        ]
    }]
  ],
}

indexBaseUrl

Base url will not indexed by default, if you want to index the base url set this option to true

module.exports = {
  // ...
    plugins: [
        [require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search'),
            {
                indexBaseUrl: true
            }
        ]
    ],
}

Thanks to algolia/docsearch.js, I modified it to create this search component

And thanks cmfcmf, I used the code from his library docusaurus-search-local for multi-language support.

Changelog

Checkout the releases page for changelog.

Alternatives

Tutorials

