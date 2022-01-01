Similar Plugin https://github.com/easyops-cn/docusaurus-search-local

Offline Search for Docusaurus V2

Prerequisites

worker_thread is needed, suggested node version > 12.X For older version of node use docusaurus-lunr-search version 2.1.0 ( npm i docusaurus-lunr-search@2.1.0 )

How to Use ?

Install this package

npm i docusaurus-lunr- search

Then run npm install to update, build, and link the packages

npm install

Then run docusaurus swizzle

npm run swizzle docusaurus-lunr- search SearchBar

Add the docusaurus-lunr-search plugin to your docusaurus.config.js

module . exports = { plugins: [require.resolve( 'docusaurus-lunr-search' )], }

Then build your Docusaurus project

npm run build

Serve your application

npx http-server ./build

Note: Docusaurus search information can only be generated from a production build. Local development is currently not supported.

Language options

module . exports = { plugins: [[ require.resolve( 'docusaurus-lunr-search' ), { languages: [ 'en' , 'de' ] }]], }

Supports all the language listed here https://github.com/MihaiValentin/lunr-languages

Other options

excludeRoutes

You can exclude certain routes from the search by using this option:

module . exports = { plugins: [ [require.resolve( 'docusaurus-lunr-search' ), { excludeRoutes: [ 'docs/changelogs/**/*' , ] }] ], }

indexBaseUrl

Base url will not indexed by default, if you want to index the base url set this option to true

module . exports = { plugins: [ [require.resolve( 'docusaurus-lunr-search' ), { indexBaseUrl: true } ] ], }

Thanks to algolia/docsearch.js , I modified it to create this search component

And thanks cmfcmf, I used the code from his library docusaurus-search-local for multi-language support.

Changelog

Checkout the releases page for changelog.