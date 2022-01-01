Similar Plugin https://github.com/easyops-cn/docusaurus-search-local
Offline Search for Docusaurus V2
worker_thread is needed, suggested node version > 12.X
For older version of node use
docusaurus-lunr-search version
2.1.0
(
npm i docusaurus-lunr-search@2.1.0)
npm i docusaurus-lunr-search --save
npm install to update, build, and link the packages
npm install
npm run swizzle docusaurus-lunr-search SearchBar -- --danger
docusaurus.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search')],
}
npm run build
npx http-server ./build
Note: Docusaurus search information can only be generated from a production build. Local development is currently not supported.
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [[ require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search'), {
languages: ['en', 'de'] // language codes
}]],
}
Supports all the language listed here https://github.com/MihaiValentin/lunr-languages
You can exclude certain routes from the search by using this option:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
[require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search'), {
excludeRoutes: [
'docs/changelogs/**/*', // exclude changelogs from indexing
]
}]
],
}
Base url will not indexed by default, if you want to index the base url set this option to
true
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
[require.resolve('docusaurus-lunr-search'),
{
indexBaseUrl: true
}
]
],
}
Thanks to
algolia/docsearch.js, I modified it to create this search component
And thanks cmfcmf, I used the code from his library docusaurus-search-local for multi-language support.
