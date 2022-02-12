openbase logo
docusaurus

by facebook
1.14.7 (see all)

Easy to maintain open source documentation websites.

Docusaurus

Docusaurus

We are working hard on Docusaurus v2. If you are new to Docusaurus, try using the new version instead of v1. See the Docusaurus v2 website for more details.

Docusaurus v1 doc is available at v1.docusaurus.io and code is available on branch docusaurus-v1

Introduction

Docusaurus is a project for building, deploying, and maintaining open source project websites easily.

Short on time? Check out our 5-minute tutorial ⏱️!

Tip: use docusaurus.new to test Docusaurus immediately in a playground.

  • Simple to Start

Docusaurus is built in a way so that it can get running in as little time as possible. We've built Docusaurus to handle the website build process so you can focus on your project.

  • Localizable

Docusaurus ships with localization support via CrowdIn. Empower and grow your international community by translating your documentation.

  • Customizable

While Docusaurus ships with the key pages and sections you need to get started, including a home page, a docs section, a blog, and additional support pages, it is also customizable as well to ensure you have a site that is uniquely yours.

Installation

Use the initialization cli to create your site:

npm init docusaurus@latest [name] [template]

Example:

npm init docusaurus@latest my-website classic

Contributing

We've released Docusaurus because it helps us better scale and supports the many OSS projects at Facebook. We hope that other organizations can benefit from the project. We are thankful for any contributions from the community.

Code of Conduct

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Docusaurus.

Beginner-friendly bugs

To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of beginner-friendly bugs that might contain smaller issues to tackle first. This is a great place to get started.

Contact

We have a few channels for contact:

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 Become a backer

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. Become a sponsor

License

Docusaurus is MIT licensed.

The Docusaurus documentation (e.g., .md files in the /docs folder) is Creative Commons licensed.

Special thanks

BrowserStack logo

BrowserStack supports us with free access for open source.

Rocket Validator logo

Rocket Validator helps us find HTML markup or accessibility issues.

6 months ago
6 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

I used docusaurus for documentaion of our opensource tool called one-platform(https://github.com/1-Platform/one-platform) This tool is highly customizable for our needs to maintain documentation. For maintaining the site Bit markdown knowledge is required. It is very asy to manage and maintain all together. Docusaurus tool is built with react and it provides the flexiblity of react also. It also have a great documentation for the usage.

14 days ago
building for the world
14 days ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Docusaurus is super cool package, that makes documentation quite easy and fun. I have used this for several projects. This offers rich set of tools. It is also highly customisable that makes it very easy and intuitive to work with. It is highly recommended for those folks who have understanding of markdown. Also markdown has very simple learning curve. So go for it.

5 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Docusaurus is an amazing markdown based static site generator for maintaining product documentation. The high degree of customizability of the react based pages allows it to be a highly versatile tool for even setting up simple documentation SPAs. The only drawback that I have faced while using Docusaurus is the frequency of how often it breaks with new updates. On the flip-side though, I guess it's a happy problem that's common of a lot of project that are under constant development.

1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Docusaurus can make documentation fun and blazing fast. Until I found this package, documentation for my team was a headache. But after this has been a default for every project. Besides this Docusaurus is maintained by Facebook and has quite an active community. Also, I am yet to experience any major bugs. Definitely a 5 star and strongly recommended.

7 days ago
7 days ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Buggy

I shifted to Docusaurus from Jekyll recently for generating static sites to host documentation for my applications and I must say that I am mighty impressed by it. It is basically a CRA based react application that makes life quite easy, especially if you are from a React background. The one issue that I did face with it is how often it keeps on breaking whenever there is a new update to the package. Also, if you are using a monorepo for your application, Docusaurus might cause quite a few dependencies mismatch issues for you.

gatsbyBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
458K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
446
Top Feedback
58Great Documentation
48Easy to Use
45Performant
nuxtThe Intuitive Vue(2) Framework
GitHub Stars
39K
Weekly Downloads
397K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
291
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
32Easy to Use
28Performant
@11ty/eleventyA simpler static site generator. An alternative to Jekyll. Transforms a directory of templates (of varying types) into HTML.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
vuepress📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
72K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
55
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
metalsmithAn extremely simple, pluggable static site generator.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
39K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
