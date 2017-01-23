DocURI

Rich document ids for CouchDB:

'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12/medium'

Advantages

You can access the doc type everywhere (eg. in changes feed, response, view results...)

They sort well in Futon and _all_docs

DocURIs can tell a lot about the document

You can rely on a schema and construct ids of dependend documents (eg. a specific version of an image)

Easily delete related documents (eg. by requesting a range from _all_docs )

Give DocURIs a try!

Usage

Define methods for certain DocURI fragments and provide a routes hash that pairs routes to methods.

DocURI is inspired by Backbone.Router.

Routes can contain parameter parts, :param , which match a single DocURI component between slashes; and splat parts *splat , which can match any number of DocURI components. Part of a route can be made optional by surrounding it in parentheses (/:optional) .

For example, a route of 'movie/:movie_id/gallery-image' will generate a function which parses

'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12' { movie_id : 'blade-runner' , id : '12' }

and vice versa.

A route of 'movie/:movie_id/:type/*path' will generate a function which parses

'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12' { movie_id : 'blade-runner' , type : 'gallery-image' , path : [ '12' ] } 'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12/medium' { movie_id : 'blade-runner' , type : 'gallery-image' , path : [ '12' , 'medium' ] }

The route 'movie/:movie_id/gallery-image/:id(/:version)' will generate a function which parses

'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12' { movie_id : 'blade-runner' , id : '12' } 'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12/medium' { movie_id : 'blade-runner' , id : '12' , version : 'medium' }

Create a single route. The route argument must be a routing string.

var page = docuri.route( 'page/:id' );

The functions generated by DocURI can have a different behaviour, depending on the type and number of the supplied arguments:

route(str) : parse DocURI string to object

: parse DocURI string to object route(obj) : generate DocURI string from object

: generate DocURI string from object route(str, obj) : change DocURI string parts with values provided by object returning a string

The function returns false if a string can not be parsed, enabling type checks.

Example

movie( 'movie/blade-runner' ); movieAsset( 'movie/blade-runner' ); galleryImage({ movie_id : 'blade-runner' , id : 12 }); galleryImage( 'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12' , { version : 'large' });

Browser support

To use DocURI in your client-side application, browserify it like this:

browserify -s DocURI path/to/docuri/index.js > path/to/your/assets

Or grab it from browserify-as-a-service: docuri@latest.

Development

To run the unit tests:

npm test

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Johannes J. Schmidt, null2 GmbH

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.