Rich document ids for CouchDB:
'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12/medium'
_all_docs
_all_docs)
Define methods for certain DocURI fragments and provide a routes hash that pairs routes to methods.
DocURI is inspired by Backbone.Router.
Routes can contain parameter parts,
:param, which match a single DocURI component
between slashes; and splat parts
*splat, which can match any number of DocURI
components. Part of a route can be made optional by surrounding it in
parentheses
(/:optional).
For example, a route of
'movie/:movie_id/gallery-image' will generate a function which parses
'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12'
// =>
{
movie_id: 'blade-runner',
id: '12'
}
and vice versa.
A route of
'movie/:movie_id/:type/*path' will generate a function which parses
'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12'
// =>
{
movie_id: 'blade-runner',
type: 'gallery-image',
path: ['12']
}
// and
'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12/medium'
// =>
{
movie_id: 'blade-runner',
type: 'gallery-image',
path: ['12', 'medium']
}
The route
'movie/:movie_id/gallery-image/:id(/:version)' will generate a
function which parses
'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12'
// =>
{
movie_id: 'blade-runner',
id: '12'
}
// as well as
'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12/medium'
// =>
{
movie_id: 'blade-runner',
id: '12',
version: 'medium'
}
docuri.route(route)
Create a single route. The
route argument must be a routing string.
// parses 'page/home' as { id: 'home' }:
var page = docuri.route('page/:id');
route(strOrObj, [obj])
The functions generated by DocURI can have a different behaviour, depending on the type and number of the supplied arguments:
route(str): parse DocURI string to object
route(obj): generate DocURI string from object
route(str, obj): change DocURI string parts with values provided by object returning a string
The function returns
false if a string can not be parsed, enabling type
checks.
movie('movie/blade-runner');
// { id: 'blade-runner' }
movieAsset('movie/blade-runner');
// false
galleryImage({ movie_id: 'blade-runner', id: 12 });
// 'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12'
galleryImage('movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12', { version: 'large' });
// 'movie/blade-runner/gallery-image/12/large'
To use DocURI in your client-side application, browserify it like this:
browserify -s DocURI path/to/docuri/index.js > path/to/your/assets
Or grab it from browserify-as-a-service: docuri@latest.
To run the unit tests:
npm test
