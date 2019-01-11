openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

documentjs

by bitovi
0.5.5 (see all)

The sophisticated documentation engine

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

540

GitHub Stars

598

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DocumentJS

Gitter

Build Status Build status

DocumentJS creates beautiful, articulate, multi-versioned documentation. With DocumentJS, you can:

  • Write documentation inline or in markdown files.
  • Specify your code's behavior precisely with JSDoc and Google Closure Compiler annotations.
  • Customize your site's theme and layout.
  • Generate multi-version documentation.

Go to documentjs.com for guides and documentation.

Changelog

0.2.0 Nov 27th, 2014

  • Added the tags site config. It allows custom tags.
  • Options on non record types #72.
  • <strong> is bold #76.
  • Sidebar parents fixed #75.
  • Code and Src are available almost everywhere commit.
  • Added singlePage site config. commit

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial