DocumentJS
DocumentJS creates beautiful, articulate, multi-versioned documentation. With DocumentJS, you can:
- Write documentation inline or in markdown files.
- Specify your code's behavior precisely with JSDoc
and Google Closure Compiler
annotations.
- Customize your site's theme and layout.
- Generate multi-version documentation.
Go to documentjs.com for guides and documentation.
Changelog
0.2.0 Nov 27th, 2014
- Added the
tags site config. It allows custom tags.
- Options on non record types #72.
-
<strong> is bold #76.
- Sidebar parents fixed #75.
- Code and Src are available almost everywhere commit.
- Added
singlePage site config. commit