documentify

Modular HTML bundler.

Usage

$ documentify [entry-file] [options] Options: -h, --help print usage -v, --version print version Examples: Start bundling HTML $ documentify . Bundle HTML from a stream $ cat index.html | documentify Running into trouble? Feel free to file an issue: https://github.com/stackhtml/documentify/issues/new Do you enjoy using this software? Become a backer: https://opencollective.com/choo

Configuring transforms

Command Line

$ documentify ./index.html -t my-transform -t another-transform

{ "name" : "my-app" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "private" : true , "documentify" : { "transform" : [ "my-transform" , "another-transform" ] } }

Writing transforms

A transform is a regular function that returns a through stream. The through stream can modify the HTML stream, which in turn passes data to the next stream. Together the streams form a pipeline.

var through = require ( 'through2' ) module .exports = transform function transform ( opts ) { return through() }

API

document = documentify(entry, [html], [opts])

Create a new documentify instance. If entry is a .html file, it'll be used as the source. If entry is falsy and html is a string or readable stream, that will be used as the input instead. Otherwise if entry is falsy and html is omitted, an empty HTML file with just a body and head will be used as the source.

Pass a transform to the document instance

readableStream = document.bundle()

Create a new readable stream, and start flowing the html through the transforms.

See Also

License

MIT