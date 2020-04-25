Modular HTML bundler.
$ documentify [entry-file] [options]
Options:
-h, --help print usage
-v, --version print version
Examples:
Start bundling HTML
$ documentify .
Bundle HTML from a stream
$ cat index.html | documentify
$ documentify ./index.html -t my-transform -t another-transform
{
"name": "my-app",
"version": "1.0.0",
"private": true,
"documentify": {
"transform": [
"my-transform",
"another-transform"
]
}
}
A transform is a regular function that returns a
through stream. The
through stream can modify the HTML stream, which in turn passes data to the
next stream. Together the streams form a pipeline.
var through = require('through2')
module.exports = transform
function transform (opts) {
return through()
}
document = documentify(entry, [html], [opts])
Create a new documentify instance. If
entry is a
.html file, it'll be
used as the source. If
entry is falsy and
html is a string or readable
stream, that will be used as the input instead. Otherwise if
entry is falsy
and
html is omitted, an empty HTML file with just a body and head will be
used as the source.
document.transform(fn, [opts])
Pass a transform to the document instance
readableStream = document.bundle()
Create a new readable stream, and start flowing the html through the transforms.